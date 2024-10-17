GC-to-GBA Link – Harry Potter Prisoner of Azkaban

Articles Featured Gameboy Advance GameCube
0 109 Views
GC-to-GBA Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

The Gamecube version of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) and be linked with the Gameboy Advance in two ways.

First, by connecting an empty GBA, 2 mini game games can be downloaded: a Bewjeweled clone and a Mode-7 flying racer.

The other linking feature requires the GBA cartridge version of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Using an Owl Care Kit, the GBA is used to strengthen an owl like a virtual pet. When strong enough, it can retrieve items for in-game use. Then, it can be sent to the Gamecube game to race.

Avatar of SquallSnake
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at myGamer.com | + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Anima Flux Review (PC) | MyGamer

Anima Flux (PC) Review

Oct 21, 2024 55 Views
all gbc rumble pak games

Gameboy Color (GBC) Rumble Pak Cartridge Ultimate Master Guide

Oct 20, 2024 60 Views
Rogue Sentry

Rogue Sentry (XSX) Review

Oct 18, 2024 86 Views
The Puzzle Maker Cebba's Odyssey Review (PC) | MyGamer

The Puzzle Maker Cebba’s Odyssey (PC) Review

Oct 16, 2024 96 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums