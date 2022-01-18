GBA Single-Pak Link – Pac-Man CLASSIC NES SERIES

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The NES CLASSIC SERIES version of Pac-Man might have the most worthless Single-Pak link option on Gameboy Advance as it features all the same gameplay elements as a “pass the console” multiplayer mode. Single-Pak linking takes some effort so it is more efficient to just hand the GBA to your gaming partner if you want to play competitive Pac-Man. This version also isn’t great due to the laggy controls.