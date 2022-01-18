GBA Single-Pak Link – Pac-Man CLASSIC NES SERIES

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on January 18, 2022
8
0
previous article
Kalypso and Torus Games set to release new tennis title Matchpoint - Tennis Championships
Single Pak Banner Pac Mac Classic NES Series smaller
Contents

The NES CLASSIC SERIES version of Pac-Man might have the most worthless Single-Pak link option on Gameboy Advance as it features all the same gameplay elements as a “pass the console” multiplayer mode. Single-Pak linking takes some effort so it is more efficient to just hand the GBA to your gaming partner if you want to play competitive Pac-Man. This version also isn’t great due to the laggy controls.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Blog, Gameboy Advance
BlogGBA
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Headland (Switch) Review
7.5
13
 
Breakneck City (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
 
Trophy (Xbox One) Review with stream – new NES game
7.5
Platforms
 
Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space now available on GOG
 
Electrician Simulator 01 press material
Electrician Simulator gets free prologue – full version coming soon
 
Clockwork Aquario
Clockwork Aquario coming to Xbox and PC digitally this summer
 
Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space (PC) Review with stream
 
Firegirl Hack ‘n Splash Rescue
MyGamer Visual Cast – Firegirl Hack ‘n Splash Rescue (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 
Matchpoint Tennis Champ

Kalypso and Torus Games set to release new tennis title Matchpoint – Tennis Championships

by SquallSnake on January 18, 2022
Publisher Kalypso Media and Australian developer Torus Games have announced Matchpoint – Tennis Championships, a brand-new title that delivers authentic gameplay and an immersive tennis experience. Matchpoint – Tennis Championships is [...]
10
 
Xbox sale green

These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of January 18, 2022

by SquallSnake on January 18, 2022
The following Xbox games are discounted through January 24, 2022. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 7th Sector Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Thrills & Chills [DMC5] – Playable Character: Vergil Add-On 25% Countdown Add-On [...]
4
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums