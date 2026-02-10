Gamecube-to-GBA Link – the complete ultimate list

By using a special link cable, Nintendo’s Gameboy Advance can communicate with a Gamecube. Sometimes content get unlocked. Sometimes additional features become available. Sometimes you need a corresponding GBA game. Sometimes you just need an empty GBA.

Honestly, it was a pretty cool feature, but it got overlooked and went under appreciated. It was released in a time when Microsoft was focusing on their Xbox Live service, changing online gaming forever, and nothing could have stopped Sony’s dominate PS2, its ubiquitous library, and DVD playback.

Like my master list of Gameboy Advance Single-Pak Linkable games, which took me years to compile, I wanted to recreate this with Nintendo’s console-to-handheld connectivity.

To connect a Gameboy Advance (GBA) to a Nintendo Gamecube (GC), you’ll need the GC-to-GBA Link Cable. Unless it specifically calls for it, like in the case of 4-player matches of Zelda Four Swords or Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, insert the GC end into control port 2, 3, or 4. Then, simply turn on the GBA to activate the Stand-By mode. Then just follow the corresponding steps to make a connection. It is easy but going through the hassle of connecting a link cable does take a little extra effort. The GC-to-GBA link cable also isn’t very long so keep that in mind. Also, only the original horizontal GBA and the GBA SP models can communicate with the GC. The Gameboy Micro lacks the input to make this connection. It is also possible to connect another Cube’s Gameboy Player if you happen to have another console and TV nearby (which is how I recorded much of my footage).

Gamecube Title: All-Star Baseball 2004

GBA Title: All-Star Baseball 2004

If you have played both versions, it is possible to swap unlockable trading cards between both the handheld and console version. Just keep in mind, you’ll need to play through both versions of the game for a few hours to unlock trading cards.

Gamecube Title: Amazing Island

GBA Title: none

By talking to the Chief in the village, players can access the GBA link menu. Here, players can transfer their monsters to the GBA in card form to play simple turn-based RPG-like battles. These GBA card monsters can also be linked and battled using a standard GBA multiplayer link cable, which is pretty crazy and cool. By winning battles, players can take treasure back to the main game.

It is actually a pretty creative, thoughtful, and interesting connectivity feature, especially for a game that is so slow and drab.

Gamecube Title: Animal Crossing

GBA Title: none or GBA e-Reader (optional)

With no game inserted into the GBA, players can do many things with a connected GBA in Animal Crossing.

Optionally, a GBA e-Reader can also be used to scan e-cards to unlock many things like patterns and town musical themes.

Gamecube Title: Bakuten Shoot Beyblade 2002 Nettou! Magnetag Battle

GBA Title: Beyblade 2002 Daichi/Takao

Unlocks a bonus in the GC version when connecting with the GBA games.

Gamecube Title: Batman: Rise of Tzu

GBA Title: Batman: Rise of Tzu

Linking both versions of Batman: Rise of Tzu unlocks totally pointless content. The problem is, the GBA game does not feature a battery save. So you either need to play through the entire game in one sitting then link to to the Cube version, or input the “unlock everything” code then link to the Cube version.

If connected when at the end of the GBA game, players can view 3D models of the “Thugs” in the Cube version… which serves no purpose. In fact, the last thing you want to see are more of these thugs since you will literally beat up 100s of them during the GC campaign.

Then, if players clear the tedious Time based missions in the GBA game (there is no secret code to mark these timed missions as complete) then link to the Cube version, players can start the Cube campaign with a bunch of XP to unlock some moves right from the start. If you already cleared the Cube version, then this is a moot point. Again, since there is no save, you’ll need to clear the GBA timed missions then immediately link to the Cube version. So if you beat these stages while on the train ride going to work, for example, you will not be able to link to the GC version as the GBA will need to stay powered on. This GC-to-GBA link option is entirely skippable and not worth the hassle at all.

Gamecube Title: Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg

GBA Title: none

After playing through the single-player campaign, four games can be downloaded to an empty GBA. All these games can be played on a GBA until the handheld’s power is shut off.

Chu Chu Rocket Challenge – 25 single player Puzzle Mode stages can be played (no multiplayer unfortunately) just like the cartridge version of Chu Chu Rocket.

Puyo Pop Endless Mode – Endless mode can be played, just like in the Puyo Pop cartridge version.

Nights Into Dreams – an impressive “demake” of the Sega Saturn original

There are two versions of Hyper Shoot, easy and hard, but each one requires its own individual download. Here, players control Billy’s left and right movement on the bottom of the screen and it is essentially a shooter, launching eggs towards the top the screen. Hitting enemies sends them flying and they can knock into other enemies, like bowling pins.

Gamecube Title: Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo Dassutsa! Hajike Royale

GBA Title: none

Can download mini games to the GBA by finding a hidden item in the story mode.

Gamecube Title: Bomberman Land 2 (Japan)

GBA Title: none

10 mini games are available to download into an empty GBA. While these games are restricted to solo play, the GBA that downloads the game from the GameCube can then transfer the game to other empty GBAs using standard multiplayer link cable. In fact, this host GBA can send the program to 3 other GBAs at the same time. The idea is that each player can play their GBAs, than compare local high scores. This actually super thoughtful and creative. No other game really does this.

Here is a brief summary of each downloadable GBA game:

1-Buster Bros. clone. Pop bubbles that break apart into smaller bubbles shooting vertically. 3 game types.

2-Hammer block. Use a hammer to tap away parts of a tower. Super hard to play and I don’t understand it. Probably the worst game in this lot.

3-Guide colored bombs to their proper destination on conveyor belts. 3 game types, each more complex than the last.

4-The menu calls this Maruta (the only English text on this screen) and is basically a single screen Frogger as Bomberman needs to jump on moving logs to collect coins.

5-Use different sword swipes to deflect incoming attacks: arrows, pots, veggies, but collect coins and avoid lit bombs.

6-Slide puzzles. 3 types. Slide puzzles are never fun. Do not play this. Awful. The 3rd version are straight up numbers.

7-A horizontal cute shooter. A shoots and B does an loop-de-loop to attack enemies on both sides. There are power-ups that can increase with multiple pick-ups and even bosses. A simple well-made shmup.

8-this is the board game Master Mind where you need to guess the combination of colors in a certain amount of turns. The 3rd option is another weird slide puzzle for some reason.

9-Casino card games. First is 3-hand poker, 2nd is Big-Small where you need to guess if the next card will be higher or lower, and the 3rd game is classic 5-card poker.

10-I am calling this one Pan-Arkanoid. It is basically Arkanoid but Bomberman uses a pan to deflect the bubbles – must press a button to use the pan.

There is a lot of content in Bomberman Land 2 and Hudson takes their GBA linking super seriously. A very well done job right here. Shame this game never saw an American release.

Gamecube Title: Choro-Q!

GBA Title: Choro-Q Advance 2

Choro-Q is the Japanese version of Road Trip: Arcade Edition. See the Road Trip entry (below) for more.

Gamecube Title: Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex

GBA Title: none

Unlocks the Crash Blast mini game on the GBA. It is a simple score-based gallery shooter with very limited replay value and no music. Shoot bad guys to score points. Hitting friendly will reduce points. Shooting crates refills ammo. There is also an ad for Crash’s Big Adventure, the GBA platformer, at the end.

Gamecube Title: Crash Nitro Kart

GBA Title: Crash Nitro Kart and no game needed to download the mini game

By linking the GC version with the GBA version, new playable racers become unlocked in the GC version, Spyro becomes playable in the GBA version, and 4 cheats become unlocked in the GBA version. These unlocks are then saved to the GC memory card and GBA cart so you only need to link once.

Also, when no GBA cart is used, the Crash Party USA mini game can be downloaded to the GBA by selecting the option on the main menu of the GC version.

Gamecube Title: Custom Robo Battle Revolution (J)

GBA Title: Custom Robo GX

Unlocks hidden boss Rising Chimera and stage Dark Star. Also, Dodecan Turbo, Sudden Death Stage, Plain Stage, and Gigantic Stage are unlocked if not already.

Gamecube Title: Dakar 2: The World’s Ultimate Rally

GBA Title: none

Darak 2 might have the most shocking GBA link mode. By connecting a GBA, players can download 12 tracks of the unreleased GBA version. Each track needs to be downloaded individually, as there simply isn’t enough RAM within the GBA, but having a dozen tracks is insane. Granted, you’ll need to play through the Gamecube campaign to unlock these GBA tracks as bonuses.

There are four variants of each track: simple time trial, Challenge 1 = collect 20 coins each lap, Challenge 2 = don’t hit the cones or take a time penalty, and Challenge 3 = a mix of everything (the most difficult). There is no way to save or share your fastest times, unfortunately.

Gamecube Title: Disney Sports Basketball

GBA Title: Disney Sports Basketball

Unlocked items in the GBA version can be transfer to the Cube version.

Gamecube Title: Disney Sports Football

GBA Title: Disney Sports Basketball

Unlocked items in the GBA version can be transfer to the Cube version.

Gamecube Title: Disney Sports Soccer

GBA Title: Disney Sports Soccer

Unlocked items in the GBA version can be transfer to the Cube version.

Gamecube Title: Disney Magical Mirror Starring Mickey Mouse

GBA Title: Disney’s Magical Quest Starring Mickey and Minnie

Special items bought in the GBA version, one item per store per stage, can be imported into the GC game to make solving some puzzles a little easier.

Gamecube Title: Dragon Drive: D-Master Shot

GBA Title: Dragon Drive World D Break

By incorporating the genome code of other media, the growth of the partner dragon, special moves, acquisition of items, etc. will change.

Gamecube Title: Dual Masters Nettou Battle Arena

GBA Title: none

To play a vs mode multiplayer battle, 2 GBAs and 2 GC-to-GBA link cables are required. This card game is really complicated and the all-Japanese text does not help. But the GBA link mode is easily accessible right from the main menu.

Gamecube Title: FIFA 2004

GBA Title: FIFA 2004 and no cartridge

For every career game that is completed in the GBA version, players are rewarded with Prestige Points that can be transferred to the Cube version. When an empty GBA is connected, a plain scoreboard gets displayed that simply shows the score.

However, connecting an empty GBA also unlocks the Big Ball, Walls (ball cannot go out of bounds), and the Flying (players creepily fly like Superman) cheats in the GC version.

Gamecube Title: Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles

GBA Title: none

It is possible to play single player using a standard Gamecube controller but playing multiplayer, up to four players, requires each player use a GC-to-GBA link cable and a GBA as the controller. Since each player has their own little screen, they are free to access their inventory without tediously stopping the gameplay for the other players. Like Pac-Man VS and Zelda: Four Swords, this is the only other Gamecube game to REQUIRE the GC-to-GBA link cable.

Gamecube Title: Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance

GBA Title: Fire Emblem + Fire Emblem: The Scared Stones

Linking Fire Emblem (GBA) and Fire Emblem: The Scared Stones (GBA) to Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance (GC) unlocks illustrations from those games in the Cube version. Over 50 images become unlocked when Fire Emblem is linked while 11 pictures unlocked from Scared Stones for me. These are just pictures. No text and there isn’t even an option to zoom. It is cool that the handheld title link with the console game but this unlocked DLC isn’t really worth the hassle. You do not get any weapons/items/songs like when installing content into Fire Emblem (GBA cart) from the Mario Kart Preview Disc (see below). And if you get far enough, some Trial Maps also become unlocked.

Gamecube Title: Gameboy Player

GBA Title: none

When using the Gameboy Player to play any GB/GBC/GBA game, simply connect a GBA and turn on the power at any time. The system will instantly recognize that a GBA has been connected and can be used as a controller to recreate a more authentic handheld-to-TV experience. Also note that the d-pad is a different between the GC controller and GBA. For some, this might be the way to play.

The GBA screen will also display the Gameboy Player logo instead of the default Advance logo.

Pro Tip: if using an SP, turn off the backlight when linked to save battery juice since connecting to the Cube doesn’t charge the battery.

Gamecube Title: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

GBA Title: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and just an empty GBA

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets actually has two GC-to-GBA link modes!

The first only requires an empty GBA – no cartridge needed. When the GBA Link option is selected in the GC game, a simple 9-tile slide puzzle gets downloaded to the GBA. Unfortunately, slide puzzles are never fun, there is no music, and it is nearly impossible to even see the tiles since the picture is in black and white. This is entirely skippable and not fun. I couldn’t even solve the first puzzle.

The second option actually unlocks content in both the GBA and Cube versions but requires work, dedication, and both the console and handheld versions. First, you basically need to play your way through both games. Then, connect the GBA version to the Cube version and use the Connection option on the main menu (on the GC version). A secret area now gets unlocked in the GBA game.

In the GBA game, a climbable vine gets placed on the outer wall of the final hub area. Climbing it reveals a small area with a few white wolves that can cause damage but are easy to avoid. In this area is one collectable card; it is hard to miss as there really isn’t anything else in this small area. Collect this card then go back to the save point, save, and turn off the GBA.

Once this GBA version card is collected, link up the GBA to the Cube version just like before only this time a new area will become unlocked in the GC version. Disconnect your GBA and fire up your final Cube save now. In the main final hub area, the GBA door is now unlocked. Here, players enter a secret hall with the same cranky NPC repeated throughout. There is a healing toad in this room along with 4 chests. Each chest can be unlocked with a different spell and each contains a collectable card. These collectable cards do nothing other than completing your inventory. Then walk out of this room and save. You now have everything there is to collect. Yay..?

Making this video took a tremendous about of time and work as you basically need to play through both games, then figure out where these new areas are located. I think I am the only person on the internet to document these secret areas.

Gamecube Title: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

GBA Title: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

A downloadable mini game involving an owl can be sent to the GBA. Once trained, the owl can fetch random items which can then be uploaded back in to the Gamecube version. The GC can also send a couple mini games to an empty GBA.

Gamecube Title: Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup

GBA Title: Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup

Quidditch cards can be swapped between both versions plus there is a co-op mode during gameplay where the GBA player plays a basic Pong-like game to earn the GC player a Bludger attack.

Gamecube Title: Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life

GBA Title: Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town

Unlocks content.

Gamecube Title: Harvest Moon: Another Wonderful Life

GBA Title: Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town

Unlocks content.

Gamecube Title: Hikaru no Go 3

GBA Title: Joy Carry Cartridge

Transfer Go games between systems. Joy Carry GBA cart came bundled with GC game. This is the most sophisicated Cube to GBA link feature on the system.

Gamecube Title: Hot Wheels Velocity X

GBA Title: Hot Wheels Velocity X

By linking the GBA version to the GC version, two new cars become unlocked in the GBA version. The first car is 19 of 30 and called XS-Ive and says “Ready for any job, XS-Ive is perhaps the most durable of all.” The second car is 25 or 30 and named Overbored 454 with the description “Driving this car instantly cures you of any boredom.”

Stupidly, the game does not indicate how to complete the connection and took me a while to figure it out. First, have the GC version booted. Then, connect the GBA with the GC-to-GBA link cable and boot up the GBA version. The game will then indicate that these two cars are now unlocked.

Are these cars worth the hassle to connect a link cable? No. While not the worst cars stat-wise, they are also not the best. The worst part? There is no save feature in the GBA game. So you need to link every time you want use these vehicles. Simply not worth it.

Gamecube Title: James Bond 007: Everything or Nothing

GBA Title: James Bond 007: Everything or Nothing

When linked, the GBA screen displays stats of the Gamecube game in real time: Time Taken, Objectives Completed, Enemy Casualties, and Round Fired. On occassion, it will display a hint in the form of a screenshot. The GBA link mode is only available during the single-player campaign.

Gamecube Title: Korokke! Ban-O no Kiki o Sukue

GBA Title: Korokke! 3: Guramyu Okoku no Nazo

Unlocks Burger in GBA game.

Gamecube Title: Kururin Squash!

GBA Title: none

The player must first earn 30,000 gold coins by playing through the single player campaign to purchase the GC-to-GBA linking option from the in-game store.

Gamecube Title: The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures

GBA Title: none

Like Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles, solo players can use a standard GC controller in Zelda: Four Swords Adventures. However, each player is required to play with a linked GBA in multiplayer mode. This is because the game uses that additional screen in creative ways, like when you fall down a pit. If you can gather a few friends, this is by far the best Zelda game you never played.

Gamecube Title: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

GBA Title: none

A second player can activate the Tingle Tuner, an item Link collects early the quest after rescuing Tingle from jail. The GBA player can help Link by dropping bombs and other items but at the cost of spending rupees.

Gamecube Title: The Legend of Zelda Collection (Japan)

GBA Title: none

The back of the box says it has a GBA linking mode and clearly displays the GC-to-GBA linking icon but it is a little misleading. If you dig far enough within the included 20-minute Wind Waker demo, you can access the Tingle Tuner by linking a GBA, which acts the same as the full version of Wind Waker.

This is known as the Legend of Zelda – Collector’s Edition in the West.

Gamecube Title: The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King

GBA Title: The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King

In the Cube game, players can upload abilities points gained in the GBA version.

In the GBA game, Samwise Gamgee becomes unlocked during multiplayer link cable sessions. There is also the chance to see rare item drops… if you are lucky enough to get a stable multiplayer session.

Gamecube Title: Madden NFL 2003

GBA Title: Madden NFL 2003

Recreates an LCD scoreboard on the GBA. The scoreboard displays game time, the score, time outs, and more. Then, whenever something happens, like a touchdown or injury, the scoreboard plays a little text animation. Occasionally, a single cheerleader will dance with a choppy animation too – but where is the rest of her cheer squad? Sort of feel bad for her.

Just remember, you need to have the GBA connected and powered on before you hit the Power button the Cube. The GC version will not recognize a connected GBA if you insert it after the GC game has already loaded.

Gamecube Title: Madden NFL 2004

GBA Title: Madden NFL 2004

Unlocks the last Madden cards in the GC version. These cards let you play as a team of Cowboys, some ancient Egyptian gods, and some alien blob things. A couple new stadiums also become unlocked. Personally, I think EA was going after NFL Blitz with these as these extras are over-the-top but it is a cool way to introduce DLC in a time when DLC wasn’t a thing. (See video posted above.)

Gamecube Title: Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour

GBA Title: Mario Golf: Advance Tour

Your GBA characters get installed in console version, playable in full 3D. Then, Luigi, Bowser, Waluigi, and Wario can get unlocked in the handheld version if you earned enough Birdie Badges in the Cube version. Clubs, taunts, and new practice holes also become unlocked/swapped. This acts very similarly to the N64 Mario Golf game with the Transfer Pak support.

Gamecube Title: Mario Kart Double Dash Bonus Disc

GBA Title: Fire Emblem

Unlocks weapons, items, and soundtrack files in the first GBA Fire Emblem game.

Gamecube Title: Metabots Infinity

GBA Title: Metabots Metabee and Medabots: Rokusho

Metabee and Rokusho can be connected shortly after the Infinity begins. When linked, the player gets an icon for each corresponding linked game in the inventory. However, the 2 unlockable characters, one from each version, cannot be accessed until late in the game. After the GBA games were linked, the player needs to talk to two NPCs, one on the east side and one on the west side on the large open area, to gain access to these DLC characters.

Gamecube Title: Medal of Honor: Rising Sun

GBA Title: Medal of Honor: Infiltrator

Linking the GBA game to the console version unlocks a Doom-style mini map that displays the location of items and enemies.

Gamecube Title: Mega Man X: Command Mission

GBA Title: none

When a GBA is connected, players can use the Treasure Radar (after an in-game item unlocked). The GBA screen displays a top-down map in which normally invisible/secret items can be obtained. The GBA’s shoulder buttons are used to zoom in and out.

Gamecube Title: Metroid Prime

GBA Title: Metroid Fusion

Unlocks the original NES Metroid in Prime. The Fusion Suit also becomes unlocked and playable in Prime.

However, you will need a completed save file in Metroid Fusion to unlock NES Metroid in Prime. You’ll also need to complete Prime to unlock the Fusion Suit. Just select these options from the main menu and follow the steps. Linking only takes a second and there is a cool picture of Samus on the GBA screen when the connection is complete.

Gamecube Title: Mr. Driller: Drill Land

GBA Title: Mr. Driller A

Pacteria digital pets can be swapped.

Gamecube Title: Mystic Heroes (Battle Houshin)

GBA Title: Magical Houshin

Allows you to obtain treasure shells that appeared in Magical Houshin and sub-scenarios related to this work. There are interlocking elements being distributed to Magical Houshin.

Gamecube Title: NASCAR Thunder 2003

GBA Title: none

Similar to Madden NFL, EA included a passive GC-to-GBA link function in NASCAR Thunder 2003. When connected, the GBA will display a bunch of stats about your car, the race, and race times on the GBA. Each button on the GBA other than the D-pad will display a specific set of information.

Just keep in mind, it is very difficult to read the tiny GBA screen when racing, making it more ideal for a second player to read and narrative the info on the screen.

Gamecube Title: Nintendo Gamecube Preview Disc

GBA Title: none

Downloadable versions of WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$ and Dr. Mario can be installed in empty GBAs.

Gamecube Title: Nintendo Puzzle Collection

GBA Title: none

Can download NES versions of Dr. Mario and Yoshi’s Cookie. Panel de Pon can be downloaded and is basically the same downloadable demo version found in Dr. Mario + Puzzle League GBA cart.

Gamecube Title: One Piece: Grand Battle! 3

GBA Title: None

Can download a simple Home Run Derby baseball game, called “Going Baseball” to the GBA set at 10 or 50 pitches. At the conclusion, the game tallies the number of out, fouls, and hit. The main protagonist, uses his oversized arm to hit the baseballs, which is a little weird.

This downloadable game acts as a demo to the full version of the Japanese exclusive One-Piece GBA baseball game which was released the following year.

Gamecube Title: Pac-Man Vs.

GBA Title: none

GBA is required to play. The 3 TV players play as the ghosts and have limited view of the maze. The GBA player controls Pac-Man on the GBA but can see the entire map, making it easier to avoid the ghosts. The game is ultimately score based and the fruit that appears in the middle can be grabbed for additional points.

Honestly, if you can gather a few friends, it can be pretty fun for a round or two.

Gamecube Title: Phantasy Star Online Episode 1 & II

GBA Title: none

Puyo Pop and Nights Into Dreams can be downloaded to the GBA after it becomes unlocked playing through the campaign just like in Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg (see above). Also, there is a special version of the Tiny Chao Garden that can be imported in Sonic Adventure DX and Sonic Adventure 2: Battle.

Gamecube Title: Pikmin 2 (Japan only)

GBA Title: e-Reader (Japan only)

Scanning special cards with the e-Reader unlocks minigames and content in the Japanese version. This feature was dropped in the western release.

Gamecube Title: Pokemon Box: Ruby and Sapphire

GBA Title: Pokemon GBA games

Transfer and store Pokemon between handheld and console.

Gamecube Title: Pokemon Channel

GBA Title: e-Reader

Packed inside the Pokemon Channel box were 3 GBA eReader cards that can be scanned into the game. In short, they are lousy line art cards to paint with a very basic and not fun paint program.

Gamecube Title: Pokemon Colosseum + Pokemon Colosseum Bonus Disc

GBA Title: Pokemon GBA games

Transfer Pokemon between versions. Bonus disc can install Jirachi in the GBA version and fix the Berry Glitch.

Gamecube Title: Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness

GBA Title: Pokemon GBA games

Transfers pokemon.

Gamecube Title: Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

GBA Title: Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Unlocks content and transfers game progress.

Gamecube Title: Rayman 3

GBA Title: none, Rayman 3 (optional)

With an empty GBA, allows for multiplayer in some mini games. With GBA game, unlocks extra mini game.

Gamecube Title: Road Trip: The Arcade Edition (Choro-Q in Japan)

GBA Title: Road Trip: Shifting Gears

When connected with a GameCube-To-GBA link cable, new content becomes unlocked in both versions.

In the GC game, Car99, which is a pumpkin car with a hole in its rear end, becomes playable. The Road Trip Hurdles mini game also gets unlocked in the Extra menu.

After linking, the handheld version gets a new Link Cup composed of 5 new tracks and 5 new playable vehicles, one of which is a literal piece of poo with sunglasses.

Gamecube Title: The Sims: Bustin’ Out

GBA Title: NA, The Sims Bustin’ Out (optional)

Unlocks content and transfer game progress.

Gamecube Title: Sonic Adventure 2: Battle

GBA Title: none, Sonic Advance (optional, Sonic Advance 2 (optional), Sonic Pinball Party (optional)

Transfers Chao to the Tiny Chao Garden like the Dreamcast’s VMU.

Gamecube Title: Sonic Adventure DX: Director’s Cut

GBA Title: none, Sonic Advance (optional, Sonic Advance 2 (optional), Sonic Pinball Party (optional)

Transfers Chao to the Tiny Chao Garden like the Dreamcast’s VMU.

Gamecube Title: Special Jinsei Game (Game of Life)

GBA Title: none

Download mini Jinsei Game and receive points on GC for playing it (can buy decorations?).

Gamecube Title: SSX 3

GBA Title: SSX 3

Playing SSX 3 on GC and GBA provides the player with digital currency that can be transferred back and forth between versions. This digital cash can be spent on character stat upgrades and cosmetic enhancements.

Gamecube Title: Star Wars Rogue Squadron III: Rebel Strike

GBA Title: none

GBA used to control wingman orders privately in Vs mode. Make sure the Wingman option is checked before starting the battle and 2 GBAs can be linked, one for each player, if you want to really get stupid. This might be the worst GC-to-GBA link feature on the system.

Gamecube Title: Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2004

GBA Title: Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2004

By connecting the GBA version with the GC version, new content becomes unlocked and GBA earnings are transferred to the GC version. On the GBA, Cedrick Andrews the golfer becomes unlocked, The Scotland Links course becomes available, and the EA Sports Crown is accessible from the main menu.

On the Gamecube, new shafts, gloves, hats, and more become available to purchase in the Shop. However, these items must be purchased using in-game currency.

Gamecube Title: Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell

GBA Title: none, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell (optional)

With an empty GBA, simply connect a GBA using the GC-to-GBA link cable and turn on the power at any time to activate the radar. Pressing B on the GBA temporarily scans the environment for bad guys which can be helpful.

When the GBA version of Splinter Cell is connected with a link cable, hold down Start + Select when you turn on the power of the GBA. Then the 5 exclusive Gamecube linked bonus levels will become unlocked in the GBA version of Splinter Cell. Unfortunately, the bonus levels are not great.

Gamecube Title: Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow

GBA Title: none, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow (optional)

GBA used a mini radar just like the first game but there are no unlockable GBA levels when the GBA version is linked with the GC version.

Gamecube Title: Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory

GBA Title: none

Instead of a 2D radar map like in the first two games, Chaos Theory installs a 3D rendar map which looks impressive but doesn’t provide much functionality.

Gamecube Title: The Urbz: Sims in the City

GBA Title: The Sims Bustin’ Out? or none

Might be the same as The Sims: Bustin’ Out.

Gamecube Title: Wario World

GBA Title: none

Sends demos of WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Party Game$! to the GBA.

Just keep in mind, you’ll need to play through the single player campaign to unlock this downloadable Micro Games. To access this link feature, find the GBA link statue in the main hub area.

Gamecube Title: WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Party Game$!

GBA Title: none

Used as a controller. That’s it. It is literally used as another controller. Just connect a GBA at any time and turn on the power and the system will instantly recognize it. To be clear, there are no downloadable Microgames here. (See video embedded above.)

