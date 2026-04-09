EZ Flash Omega GBA – how to use NOR Flash to activate Dual Slot Mode on DS (Slot-2)

The EZ Flash Omega – Definitive Edition Gameboy Advance flash cartridge is unique because it is the only flash cart (currently on the market) to offer NOR Flash.

Putting a GBA game into NOR will allow the cart to boot directly into that game, instead of selecting a game from a list, which is exactly what you need to take advantage of the DS’s DUAL SLOT MODE linking communication feature.

The EZ Flash Omega DE can also be used a Rumble Pak.

The most popular use of the DUAL SLOT MODE was importing Pokemon from the GBA Pokemon games to the DS Pokemon games like Heart Gold and Soul Silver.

Here is how to use the NOR FLASH mode and why this is a cool, unique feature.