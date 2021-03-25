Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator coming soon to Nintendo Switch, other consoles later

by SquallSnake on March 25, 2021
Switch
7
0
previous article
Platformer Ayo the Clown coming to Switch and PC this Spring - trailer here
next article
MyGamer Visual Cast: Torchlight III
Contents

Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator, a tactical strategy with roguelike elements, is coming to Nintendo Switch as early as March 28th this year. The game allows you to lead the brave Gauls against ancient Rome. Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator offers, among others, dynamic gameplay and ragdoll physics. The game was previously released for PC, and will later hit other consoles: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator is a game developed by the independent Polish studio MadGamesmith, whose previous releases include two Bouncy Bob platformers.

The title combines tactical and strategic gameplay with roguelike elements. The player commands the brave Gauls, and his goal is to conquer ancient Rome. The game is distinguished by, among other things, dynamic gameplay, crazy ragdoll physics, graphics inspired by Asterix and a challenging difficulty level.

The gameplay mainly consists of properly placing your warriors, planning their tasks, observing the battles and casting spells. Players can use a wide variety of units, equipped with items such as swords, spears or bows. During the battles you can also e.g. set traps, cast spells and use the catapults.

“In Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator players can count on unusual tactical challenges, a challenging level of difficulty and a considerable dose of madness. When it comes to the graphics, one of the main inspirations was the style of Albert Uderzo, the artist associated with the cult series of comics about Asterix” – said Rafał Jelonek, COO at Ultimate Games S.A.

Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator – main features:

  • tactical strategy game with roguelike elements
  • Gauls and Romans
  • unique gameplay model
  • graphics inspired by the Asterix comic books
  • various units, spells and tools of destruction
  • ragdoll physics
  • challenging difficulty level

The digital launch of Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator (Nintendo eShop) is scheduled for March 28th 2021. In this or the next year, the game will also be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Basic information:

title: Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator

genre: strategy, tactical, action, simulation, casual, indie

producer: MadGamesmith

publisher: Ultimate Games S.A.

language: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, simplified Chinese

no. of players: 1

file size: 766 MB

release date: 28.03.2021 (Nintendo Switch), 30.10.2020 (PC – Steam), 2021/2022 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch
NewsSwitchUltimate Games S.A.
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol.1 (Switch) Review
9.5
19
 
Dungeons & Bombs (Xbox One) Review
5.0
 
Sir Lovelot (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
Platforms
 
WWI ISONZO coming to consoles and PC later this year – trailer here
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Torchlight III
 
Platformer Ayo the Clown coming to Switch and PC this Spring – trailer here
 
Say No! More gets April release date – trailer here
 
Pile Up! Box by Box is Out Now on PC, consoles later
View All
Latest News
      
 

WWI ISONZO coming to consoles and PC later this year – trailer here

by SquallSnake on March 25, 2021
M2H and BlackMill Games announced ISONZO as the new game coming to the WW1 Game Series!  Alpine FPS Isonzo is announced for PC, Xbox Series S / X & Xbox One and PlayStation 5 & 4! Experience authentic mountain warfare on the Italian Front in the [...]
10
 

Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator coming soon to Nintendo Switch, other consoles later

by SquallSnake on March 25, 2021
Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator, a tactical strategy with roguelike elements, is coming to Nintendo Switch as early as March 28th this year. The game allows you to lead the brave Gauls against ancient Rome. Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator offers, among [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums