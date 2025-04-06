Flynn’s Arcade set to release Skies Above on Switch

Skies Above will be launched April 17th on Nintendo Switch.

From the video game studio Hungry Dingo, we bring to you Skies Above, a fast-paced, action-packed pixel art game, where you have to help a Leviathan to reach space by defending it from an endless robot army.

A fast-paced, 2D action game, where your goal is to destroy the endless waves of flying orb bots and fly higher with every run, until the Leviathan is saved!

FAST-PACED COMBAT

Dash swiftly from enemy to enemy while chaining together special attacks, obtaining combos, and exploiting the power of your enemies!

UPGRADES

Forge and upgrade runes in the camp to obtain special skills and make the Leviathan even more powerful, so you can ascend even further!

MINIGAMES

Complete challenges, collect fish and meet new friends to make the journey easier.