First person metal detector adventure game Morgan: Metal Detective now available

Studio Morgan is delighted to announce that its cozy, first person metal detector adventure game Morgan: Metal Detective is available now on PC, Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X platforms for $14.99 / £12.99 / €14.79. As they say “one man’s buried trash is another man’s buried treasure!”



Morgan: Metal Detective puts players in the role of Morgan, a teenage girl visiting the Cornish island of Glasden with her Mum after her Grandpa’s passing. Upon realizing her late grandpa entrusted her with his cherished metal detector, Morgan has taken it upon herself to scour the grounds of his local village to investigate the legends of Glasden’s secret treasure – something he’d been telling you about for years. Explore the island and help out the local residents to learn what they know of the treasure, and with enough clues you might just be able to find it!

Everyone on the island is looking for something, and Morgan must search the island with her metal detector to find these lost treasures. Each of these quests asks you to engage and really think about the potential location of the lost item. Reunite residents of Glasden with things they have lost; and with your late Grandpa’s help, maybe restore magic along the way!

Everything you unearth has a purpose. Returning lost items will reward Morgan with a unique cassette tape you can listen to whilst you’re exploring. Even the most useless trash can be exchanged for credits to purchase new sticker packs and film for your instant camera. You can then decorate the journal with these stickers and the photos you’ve taken. Whether you’re hunting for treasure, snapping pictures, or expressing yourself in your in-game journal, there’s always something to turn Glasden’s shores into your own little slice of paradise.

“With Morgan: Metal Detective we wanted to create something that’s half virtual summer holiday and half coming-of-age adventure,” said Harvey Hayman, Co-Director and Game Designer at Studio Morgan. “You’re in a sweet, sunny locale full of blue skies and friendly faces where you can take everything at your own pace, but you also have a mystery to uncover as you unearth the truth behind your recently deceased grandpa and his trusty metal detector.”



“Morgan: Metal Detective offers a glimpse into a world that’s simultaneously idyllic and recognizable,” said Holly Hudson, Co-Director and Art Director at Studio Morgan. “The world can be a trying place, so we wanted to offer a glimpse of society the way it should be, full of helpful townsfolk, adoring family, relaxing creative pursuits, and a sense of discovery. It’s certainly a place I’d like to live, and I’m sure others would too!”

Features: