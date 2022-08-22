First person 3D platformer Back Again coming to PS4/Switch soon

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

A surreal and punishing world of black, white and red awaits as you challenge the void of Back Again, a hardcore 3D platformer presented in immersive first-person perspective! In this void, your only means of escape is to cross floating platforms arranged in increasingly complex configurations. Obstacles move in patterns over and around them, forcing you to learn their movements to avoid getting knocked off a ledge or halted midair. Mannequins surround you, sometimes navigating the platforms themselves or simply observing. Perhaps they hold clues about the puzzles at hand, or perhaps they are just like you. Either way, they offer little comfort.

Back Again is an eerie tale with a minimalistic narrative and unsettling atmosphere intended to test your skills, question your psyche and reward your determination, all set to a unique and ever-changing soundtrack to suit the mood. See the story to its end, retrying each sequence as many times as it takes, and once you’ve built up enough confidence, choose Survival Mode to see if you can clear the entire game in a single attempt!

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch

Release date: August 26, 2022

Price: US$2.99 / €2.99

Features:

-Walk, run and jump across platforms in a harsh 3D puzzle-scape!

-Navigate shifting obstacles by learning their patterns.

-Witness creepy events and engage in a light narrative!

-Get immersed with a unique ever-changing soundtrack.

-Push your platforming skills to the limit in Survival Mode!