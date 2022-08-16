First look at Jitsu Squad a new 4p 2D beat’em up

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Get ready for the wildest fighting game on the block! ININ Games is excited to announce that they will bring Tanuki Creative Studio’s fast-paced 2D beat ‘em up adventure Jitsu Squad to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5), for online stores and retail. A digital release for the Xbox family of consoles is also planned for a later date. Fans can expect whacky-chaotic battles with the four unique members of the Jitsu Squad, either alone or with up to four people in co-op mode.

Jitsu Squad is a fast-paced fighting game inspired by old-school brawlers, paired with the intense and exciting fights of modern beat ‘em ups. Play alone or with up to four people in co-op mode against waves of enemies while amassing massive combo-chains and unleashing powerful and flashy super moves. To set the right mood for 90s fighting games, Jitsu Squad not only comes with a hand-drawn cartoon look and stunning visual effects but also music by none other than Crush 40 singer Johnny Gioeli, famous for the iconic SONIC The Hedgehog music.

Story

Containing the soul of a powerful demon, the legendary Kusanagi Stone can grand godly powers to those who awaken it but has remained hidden over the centuries. Now, the wicked sorcerer Origami, destroyer of worlds and lord of darkness, has summoned ancient warriors to find the stone for him, cursing their souls and turning them into animals. Luckily, a mysterious monk called Ramen manages to save four warrior souls from Origami’s call: Hero, Baby, Jazz, and Aros, together are the Jitsu Squad!

Features