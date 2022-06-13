Fight back industrialization in LumbearJack

113 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Publisher Armor Games Studios has some beary big news about LumberJack, a charming puzzle adventure featuring the only bear who can save all forest-kind from extinction. As revealed at this year’s Wholesome Direct, game is available on PC and Nintendo Switch today and on Xbox One and Series X|S consoles on Tuesday, June 14!

In LumbearJack players step into the fluffy paws of Jack, a humble bear with a simple dream: to return nature to its former glory, using nothing but a can-do attitude and his trusty axe!

Dastardly do-bad’ers EVIL Inc. have made it their mission to destroy the forest in the name of profit, so Jack has one goal – take the forest back with his bear hands!

Chopping through quirky puzzles, a colorful, lively world and putting an end to man-made monstrosities, players will fall in love with this quaint forest and learn to do everything they can to protect it from the machinations of EVIL Inc. – a corporation hell-bent on deforestation and destruction.

The game aims to introduce players to conservation topics, and thanks to their recent partnership with environmental charity Ecologi, each download of the game will result in one tree being planted as part of ongoing reforestation efforts.

So grab your axe and bear arms, to save the environment and recycle every man-made thing in your path!

FinalBoss Games senior developer Manuel Usero says, “We’re so excited to announce our game at Wholesome Direct, we think it’s the perfect event for LumbearJack because it’s so: indie, friendly and best of all, so wholesome!”

LumbearJack is available on Steam, Switch and Xbox One and Series X|S now for USD 12.99.