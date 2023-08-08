Every 4-Player Compatible original Gameboy game – 4 Player Adapter accessory

Originally bundled with F1 Race by Nintendo, the 4-player adapter was an accessory that allowed four Gameboys to be linked via link cables as opposed to the standard two. Only a few handful of games were compatible with this accessory with about half of them being racing games.
This video covers every Gameboy game that supported this unique accessory. Plus, I mention a few other tidbits along the way.
Dr. Mario (GB) – 1 hour music loop of win theme
A nice tune to put in the background while you do stuff.This tune is played when a player is declared in the 2-player link cable vs mode. The 2-player link cable mode is best of 3.
10 HIDDEN GEM Gameboy Advance Single-Pak linking games
There were over 1,500 games released on Nintendo’s Gameboy Advance. About 100 of them features a Single-Pak Link multiplayer mode. Out these 100-ish games, these 10 titles especially flew under the radar and can be defined as a Sleeper Hit or Hidden Gem.
The 10 WEIRDEST Gameboy Advance Single-Pak linking games
There are approximately 100 GBA games that support the GBA Single-Pak Link multiplayer functionality. Out of these 100 titles, these are the 10 weirdest multi-boot modes from this already unique list of games.
