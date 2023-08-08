Every 4-Player Compatible original Gameboy game – 4 Player Adapter accessory

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Originally bundled with F1 Race by Nintendo, the 4-player adapter was an accessory that allowed four Gameboys to be linked via link cables as opposed to the standard two. Only a few handful of games were compatible with this accessory with about half of them being racing games.

This video covers every Gameboy game that supported this unique accessory. Plus, I mention a few other tidbits along the way.