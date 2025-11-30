I’m listed in Ahro’s end-game Credits

In my 20+ years writing about games I’ve been published digitally and in print, I’ve helped influence and launch countless titles, and had my quotes used for promotion… but I’ve never actually been credited in a game. Until now!

AHRO is an experimental, indie game by OEH Interactive with deep lore and no combat. I’m excited to share that I helped with QA and the promotion of this title’s free v2.0 launch which just went live November 25, 2025 on Steam and Switch (also newly available on Linux and Atari VCS).

Having my name listed in the credits (twice!) of a commercially released game has been on my bucket list since I’ve been a kid. Very excited and honored to provide input on such a unique game.

