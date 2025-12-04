N64 Transfer Pak Complete Ultimate Master List – Everything You Need To Know

The N64 Transfer Pak was originally bundled with Pokemon Stadium, allowing players to import Pokemon from Red and Blue into the N64 title with full 3D. Even though it was mostly designed as a way for the handheld Pokemon games to communicate with the console titles, other bold developers took advantage of this under-utilized accessory but like so many other Nintendo accessories, it was quickly pushed to obscurity and mostly forgotten. Japan saw more use of the Transfer Pak than American released titles.

Here is a list of every N64 game that made use of Nintendo’s Transfer Pak, their compatible Gameboy titles, and description of what the transfer feature does. Videos featuring each game’s Transfer Pak feature are embedded within each title.

If you have anything to share, please leave a note in the comments or on the socials.

Updated 11-22-2025

N64 Title: Choro Q 64 2: Hachamecha Grand Prix Race (J)

GB/GBC Compatible Game: Choro Q Hyper Customizable GB, or any GB cartridge

Transfer Pak Feature: when any Gameboy cart is connected, gameplay enhancements are rewarded in the N64 title such as an increase to maximum speed. However, if the Choro Q Hyper Customizable GB cart is used, greater enhancements are rewarded.

N64 Title: Jikkyō Powerful Pro Yakyū 6 (J) and Jikkyō Powerful Pro Yakyū 2000 (J)

GB/GBC Compatible Game: Power Pro Kun Pocket, and Power Pro Kun Pocket 2

Transfer Pak Feature: characters created in Power Pro Kun Pocket can be imported to Jikkyō Powerful Pro Yakyū 6. Then the same thing happens in the sequel – created characters from Power Pro Kun Pocket 2 can be imported into Jikkyō Powerful Pro Yakyū 2000. Similar to the Mario Tennis and Mario Golf games, you play and level up the stats in the Gameboy game then import and play as them in the baseball console game.

The problem is, actually completing the Gameboy game(s) is very challenging. The GB titles are basically glorified Tamagotchi simulators as opposed to baseball games and it is easy to get game over even after grinding for over an hour.

N64 DD Title: Mario Artist: Paint Studio and Mario Artist: Talent Studio (J)

GB/GBC Compatible Game: Gameboy Camera

Transfer Pak Feature: photos taken with Nintendo’s Gameboy Camera can be imported into the Mario Artist titles on N64 Disk Drive.

N64 Title: Mario Golf

GB/GBC Compatible Game: Mario Golf

Transfer Pak Feature: Joe, Sherry, Azalea, and Kid from the GBC version can be imported into the N64 version. When these characters are used in the N64 game, the XP they earned during their time in the console game can be pushed back into the GBC game to level up. Unfortunately, these uploaded characters are deleted when the N64’s power is shut off so you’ll need to transfer each time you want to use them.

Statistical data from the N64 game can also be viewed from the GBC menu after the initial transfer.

Fun Fact – Mario Golf was released before the Transfer Pak was available.

N64 Title: Mario Tennis

GB/GBC Compatible Game: Mario Tennis

Transfer Pak Feature: Alex, Harry, Nina, and Kate from the GBC version can be sent to the N64 version and fully playable in 3D. When these characters are used in the N64 game, their acquired XP can be brought back to the GBC game for additional leveling. It is strongly recommended to level the GBC characters before importing as they will mostly be under powered when compared to any Mario character, which is probably the reason why they were not included in the Switch Online version.

Six courts also become unlocked in the N64 game: Bowser Court, Peach Court, Super Mario Court, Waluigi Court, Wario Court, and Yoshi Court. These courts can also be unlocked by playing each character’s mini game.

When the Transfer is made for the first time, Yoshi, Wario, Waluigi, Bowser and their respective mini-games get unlocked in the GBC version.

Also, Mario Tennis on Gameboy Color is easily one of the best handheld tennis games of all time and you should play it regardless if you take advantage of the Transfer Pak functionality. The main menu theme music in the GBC game is so good!

N64 Title: Mickey’s Speedway USA

GB/GBC Compatible Game: Mickey’s Speedway USA

Transfer Pak Feature: Huey, the duck in red, becomes playable in the N64 game. This feature was removed in the Japanese version. Establishing the Transfer Pak feature might actually take a few attempts so keep resetting until it works. You do not need to unlock anything on the GBC cart to unlock Huey in the N64 game.

There is also a comical oversight as Huey appears in the background of the winning tournament cutscene. So if you win as Huey, there will be two Hueys on the screen at the same time… a twin of a triplet!

N64 Title: Nushi Tsuri 64 (J) (also known as Legend of River King)

GB/GBC Compatible Game: Umi no Nushi Tsuri 2

Transfer Pak Feature: Notebook data from the GB cart gets uploaded to the N64 game. Certain fish from the GB game can also be placed into the fishing pond in the N64 title.

N64 Title: Nushi Tsuri 64: Shiokaza Ninotte (J)

GB/GBC Compatible Game: Kawa no Nushi Tsuri 4

Transfer Pak Feature: Notebook data from the GB title gets imported into the N64 version.

N64 Title: PD Ultraman Battle Collection 64

GB/GBC Compatible Game: any

Transfer Pak Feature: By connecting any GB cartridge, players can unlock a monster similar to the CD swapping feature in Monster Rancher on the PSOne.

Unfortunately, after trying many GB carts, I was only able to generate the same green slug and yellow Ultraman variants.

N64 Title: Perfect Dark

GB/GBC Compatible Game: Perfect Dark

Transfer Pak Feature: when the GBC version is inserted via the Transfer Pak, four cheats become available instantly in the N64 game: All Guns, Invincibility, Cloaking Device, and Unlimited Ammo. These cheats can also be unlocked by playing the N64 game.

N64 Title: Pokemon Stadium

GB/GBC Compatible Game: Pokemon Red, Pokemon Blue, Pokemon Yellow

Transfer Pak Feature: Pokemon can be transferred to and from the handheld and console versions. The Gameboy Pokemon games can also be played on the TV like a Super Gameboy by accessing the GB Tower in Stadium. Pikachu can also be taught Surf which can be used to unlock the Pikachu’s Beach mini game in Pokemon Yellow.

N64 Title: Pokemon Stadium 2

GB/GBC Compatible Game: Pokemon Red, Pokemon Blue, Pokemon Yellow, Pokemon Gold, Pokemon Silver, Pokemon Crystal

Transfer Pak Feature: all the Transfer Pak features from Pokemon Stadium 1 return here in Pokemon Stadium 2 except the Pikachu Surf ability. Instead, the Mystery Gift option will yield rewards for use the Gold/Silver/Crystal.

N64 Title: Puyo Puyo~n Party (J)

GB/GBC Compatible Game: Pocket Puyo Puyo Sun

Transfer Pak Feature: illustrations unlocked in Sun can be viewed in Party while additional images become unlocked in Sun.

N64 Title: Robot Ponkottsu 64: Nanatsu no Umi no Caramel (J)

GB/GBC Compatible Game: Robot Ponkottsu Sun, Star, and Moon versions, or any GB cart

Transfer Pak Feature: Robopon can be exchanged and used in battle when Sun, Moon, or Star are connected. Also, food items can be created when any other GB cart is used.

N64 Title: Super B-Daman: Battle Phoenix 64 (J)

GB/GBC Compatible Game: Super B-Daman: Fighting Phoenix

Transfer Pak Feature: the marbles unlocked in the GB game get pushed to the N64 game. The marbles/balls are sort of like Achievements – if you complete a certain objective in-game, you unlock a marble. These marbles can then be used in the console game to enhance the gameplay (like unlocking new music or visual changes) and can be used to buff your character in certain mini games.

N64 Title: Super Robot Wars 64

GB/GBC Compatible Game: Super Robot Wars: Link Battler

Transfer Pak Feature: Character XP is transferred between both versions. Sengoku Demon Goshogun, Invincible Superman Jumbot 3, and Mobile Suit Gundam F91 become available in the console game.

N64 Title: Transformers: Beast Wars Metals 64

GB/GBC Compatible Game: Kettō Transformers Beast Wars: Beast Senshi Saikyō Ketteisen, or any GB cart

Transfer Pak Feature: when any GB cart is used, select perks become unlocked like accessing extra health. However, if the GB version is connected, better enhancements are rewarded. Also, Megatron X becomes playable in Metals 64 after the first transfer is complete. This feature was not available in the US release.

Here are over a dozen N64 games that SHOULD have had Transfer Pak support:

If you enjoyed this N64 Transfer Pak content, you might want to check out my other Master Lists here:

-Every Gameboy Advance Single-Pak Linking game

– Neogeo Pocket Color 2p linking games

– Dreamcast-to-NGPC Master Guide

-Every Gameboy Color Rumble Pak game and how the Rumble is triggered

-Every original Gameboy game that supports the 4-player adapter

-Every GBA game that supports the Rumble feature when played on the GameCube Gameboy Player

– Enable The Link Cable exploring the forgotten multiplayer modes in GB and GBC games

– GameCube-to-GBA connectivity games and their features

– DS Slot-2 compatible games playlist

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon or BuyMeACoffee.