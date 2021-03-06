Estranged: The Departure launches on Nintendo Switch

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Developer Alan Edwardes announced the launch of Estranged: The Departure is now available on Switch.



The first person adventure game put players in the shoes of a lone fisherman who has found himself stranded on a strange island, shrouded in mystery.



Players will explore a rich, detailed landscape as they attempt to escape back to the mainland, encountering puzzles and enigmatic island inhabitants, unravelling a decades-old mystery along the way.



Edwardes’ first person adventure game has been in development for over six years, designed as a standalone sequel to his first title Estranged: Act 1, a mod for Half-Life 2. That original mod has attracted 6,670 reviews on the Steam platform, 93% of which are positive.



Although a sequel in spirit, Estranged: The Departure is a completely self contained story which can be enjoyed independently of the original mod, with no prior experience necessary.

Estranged: The Departure expertly blends a rich first person narrative adventure with gripping action set-pieces and combat. Of the first game, PC Gamer wrote: “It’s always nice to see a mod progress from humble beginnings to its own Steam product page, and Estranged is fully deserving of the achievement.”



Developer Alan Edwardes said “I’m thrilled to release Estranged: The Departure on the Nintendo Switch! It has been a journey of just under 7 years of work in my spare time to get to this point, and I can’t wait for players to experience Estranged in handheld form.”



Estranged: The Departure is availeble on Nintendo Switch priced £4.49 / $5.99 / €4.99.

An Xbox One launch is also planned, with more details to follow.