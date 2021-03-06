Estranged: The Departure launches on Nintendo Switch

by SquallSnake on March 6, 2021
Switch
10
0
previous article
Journey of the Broken Circle coming to PS4 and Xbox One soon
next article
Visual novel RPG Gnosia now available on Switch
Contents

Developer Alan Edwardes announced the launch of Estranged: The Departure is now available on Switch.

The first person adventure game put players in the shoes of a lone fisherman who has found himself stranded on a strange island, shrouded in mystery.

Players will explore a rich, detailed landscape as they attempt to escape back to the mainland, encountering puzzles and enigmatic island inhabitants, unravelling a decades-old mystery along the way.

Edwardes’ first person adventure game has been in development for over six years, designed as a standalone sequel to his first title Estranged: Act 1, a mod for Half-Life 2. That original mod has attracted 6,670 reviews on the Steam platform, 93% of which are positive. 

Although a sequel in spirit, Estranged: The Departure is a completely self contained story which can be enjoyed independently of the original mod, with no prior experience necessary.

Estranged: The Departure expertly blends a rich first person narrative adventure with gripping action set-pieces and combat. Of the first game, PC Gamer wrote: “It’s always nice to see a mod progress from humble beginnings to its own Steam product page, and Estranged is fully deserving of the achievement.”

Developer Alan Edwardes said “I’m thrilled to release Estranged: The Departure on the Nintendo Switch! It has been a journey of just under 7 years of work in my spare time to get to this point, and I can’t wait for players to experience Estranged in handheld form.”

Estranged: The Departure is availeble on Nintendo Switch priced £4.49 / $5.99 / €4.99.
An Xbox One launch is also planned, with more details to follow.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch
NewsSwitch
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Summer Catchers (Switch) Review
3.0
7
 
Cathedral (Swtich) Review
6.5
 
Natsuki Chronicles (PS4) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Puzzle platformer Antonball Deluxe now available on Steam with extra features
 
Back 4 Blood Preview
 
Ultimate Summer (PC) (Early Access) Review with stream
 
the lord of the rings gollum preview
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Preview
 
Puzzle breakout platformer Antonball coming to Switch and PC this Spring
View All
Latest News
      
 

Puzzle platformer Antonball Deluxe now available on Steam with extra features

by SquallSnake on March 6, 2021
Developer Summitsphere and Publisher Proponent Games announced that puzzle platformer Antonball Deluxe is now live on Steam! Featuring three games in one, a dazzling retro aesthetic, and some of the tightest platforming ever seen in a game of its type, [...]
8
 

Visual novel RPG Gnosia now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on March 6, 2021
PLAYISM and Petit Depotto announced that Gnosia, their single-player, sci-fi social deduction game, is now available on Nintendo Switch. Launched originally in Japan in 2019, this critically lauded cult classic is now available in North America, Europe [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums