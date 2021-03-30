Eradicate a mutant menace as SturmFront – The Mutant War: Übel Edition comes to consoles on April 2nd

by SquallSnake on March 30, 2021
Playstation 4
3
0
Red Art Games, in partnership with developer Andrade Games, announced that SturmFront – The Mutant War: Übel Edition, will launch digitally on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, the Microsoft Store and Nintendo Switch and later on other consoles on April 2nd for €9.99 / $9.99 / £8.99.

An enhanced version of the original bullet-hell arcade inspired classic, SturmFront – The Mutant War: Übel Edition features more content, enhanced gameplay, improved graphics and more blood, published digitally by Red Art Games for the very first time after two years of physical publishing. 

A flawless cyborg engineered for war, players will become Siegfried von Hammerstein, a unique semi-organic battle unit, as they fight their way through a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a newly emerged mutant menace.

It’s 1984 and the end of the world as we know it. A great plague wrought by human hands has devoured all known life and puked forth a myriad of uncontrollable evil mutants. With the human race nearing extinction, Dr. Hartmuth Griesgram, a heartbroken and eccentric scientist who is responsible for the creation of synthetic humans, activates a prototype killing machine as humanity’s last hope: the prototype SturmFront battle unit. 

  • Purge mutants with your flamethrower in this twin-stick arcade shooter, as you make your way across a derelict cityscape fuelled by the sounds of heavy metal and psychedelic Electronica! 
  • Uncover the truth behind the mutant war and its origin by collecting hidden souls throughout the game 
  • Find all the hidden souls to uncover the truth about the mutant war and its origin!
  • Slay gigantic enemies! Show them no mercy!
  • A classic arcade game with a touch of bullet hell
