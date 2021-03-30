Eradicate a mutant menace as SturmFront – The Mutant War: Übel Edition comes to consoles on April 2nd

405 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Red Art Games, in partnership with developer Andrade Games, announced that SturmFront – The Mutant War: Übel Edition, will launch digitally on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, the Microsoft Store and Nintendo Switch and later on other consoles on April 2nd for €9.99 / $9.99 / £8.99.

An enhanced version of the original bullet-hell arcade inspired classic, SturmFront – The Mutant War: Übel Edition features more content, enhanced gameplay, improved graphics and more blood, published digitally by Red Art Games for the very first time after two years of physical publishing.

A flawless cyborg engineered for war, players will become Siegfried von Hammerstein, a unique semi-organic battle unit, as they fight their way through a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a newly emerged mutant menace.

It’s 1984 and the end of the world as we know it. A great plague wrought by human hands has devoured all known life and puked forth a myriad of uncontrollable evil mutants. With the human race nearing extinction, Dr. Hartmuth Griesgram, a heartbroken and eccentric scientist who is responsible for the creation of synthetic humans, activates a prototype killing machine as humanity’s last hope: the prototype SturmFront battle unit.