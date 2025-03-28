Echoes of the Unread is a new NES platformer coming soon

Wield the magic of music in Echoes of the Unread, a whimsical platformer for the NES. From the mind of Clever Cat Games’ Matt Tuttle, this song-slinging adventure throws you into a living library where you’ll battle with melodies, solve sonic puzzles, and explore worlds beyond imagination.

The library’s hushed whispers have transformed into a symphony of adventure! Rhapsody’s fallen asleep amidst the stacks, only to awaken in a world where books burst into life. Singing notes are her magic, and she will need every melody to find her way back home.

Leap into whimsical worlds, from galloping Westerns to spooky graveyards. Befriend a cowboy, serenade a mermaid, and outsmart a mischievous ghost. Every page reveals a new marvel, a challenge, and a chance to make a friend.

Will Rhapsody’s song lead her back to reality, or will she become a tale forever untold? The choice is yours in this enchanting musical/novel escapade!

-Sing to solve puzzles, battle foes, and uncover secrets

-Journey through whimsical worlds inspired by book genres

-Unlock magical abilities that will aid you in your quest

-Befriend quirky characters and shape your own story

-Test your skills in a challenging Retro Mode

Echoes of the Unread will be hitting Kickstarter in Q2 2025.