Ebenezer and The Invisible World is a new 2D Metroidvania launching on console and PC soon

Ebenezer and The Invisible World, the 2D Metroidvania featuring hand drawn art based on A Christmas Carol from Charles Dickens, will launch on PC via Steam, Switch, XSX/X1, and PS5/4 Friday, November 3, 2023.
Ebenezer and The Invisible World is a story-rich 2D Metroidvania game with stunning hand-drawn visuals, where you assume the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, who transforms from a miser to a hero in a Victorian-fantasy world.
