DS cult favorite Dementium: The Ward returns on Switch

Award winning survival horror experience returns for Halloween. Built from the ground up for Nintendo Switch, Dementium: The Ward combines smooth first-person shooter gameplay with a demented tale of mystery and terror.

You wake up in an abandoned hospital with nothing. No memory. No clues. No way out. What the hell is going on?

Dementium: The Ward, released by Atooi, originally released on the Nintendo DS and initially began life as a tentative Silent Hill game. Since then, it has earned a cult status and fans are glad to see it ported to Switch just in time for Halloween 2023.