DRIVE will race onto Switch eShop soon

PM Studios announced that #DRIVE is getting the green flag for launch on the Nintendo Switch, February 16 for $12.99. #DRIVE is an endless driver inspired by road and action movies from the 70s and 80s. Players simply pick their car, the place, and hit the road. Just try not to hit anything else. No matter where we drive, no matter what we drive, no matter how fast we drive, we simply choose to #DRIVE.
To keep things even more interesting, each stage offers new challenges. Completing them will unlock new cars out of over 90 models available in the game. Your ride can get easier by collecting power-ups on the way – ram everything in front of you or put the pedal to the metal with no traffic on the road.
Game features:
- Gorgeous stylized graphics
- Super fun photo mode to share your journeys
- 8 beautiful locations to see and explore
- 90+ unique cars to drive
- Each car with a special coolness add-on
- Fun and addictive driving mechanics
