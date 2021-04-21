DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure will be open world – first trailer here

DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure, a brand new open-world adventure game launches this summer. Outright Games have unveiled the first ever gameplay trailer, showing off the colorful open world of Miradero.
DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure launches this June on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC digital and lets fans explore Miradero and its surrounding areas. Players can experience mini-games and challenges, including: rescuing animals in danger, helping the townsfolk, competing in friendly horse races, taking photos of the stunning wildlife and much more!
