Double Dragon (GB, 1989) – Enable The Link Cable

Double Dragon on Nintendo’s Gameboy has one important feature over the NES original – 2 player simultaneous play! However, it isn’t what you think.
Instead of playing through the brawling campaign with a buddy, players instead face off in a 1-v-1 versus match. Gameplay is so slow and there are no options so replay value is low… just like the overall fun factor. To be fair, this game was released in 1989 so expectations for early GB titles should only be so high.
