Dogfight is an upcoming 4-player wiener dog shmup

by SquallSnake on June 14, 2022
Dogfight
Hound Picked Games announced that their forthcoming indie title, Dogfight, is debuting an action-packed shmup-fuelled demo on the Steam Next Fest!

With its distinctive visual style, players can experience true cartoon capers in a side-scrolling Dogfight to control the sky and fend off the Vega Nation alone, or with three other players with an arcade-inspired drop-in-drop out feature.

Calling all Shmup fans, don’t be a weiner and please check out the playable demo, presently being developed on PC but aiming for simultaneous release on all platforms – PC & consoles around Q4 2022.

Katsu Entertainment brings their signature humour and style to Dogfight where players can team up with the entire family for explosive action. Can you and the rest of the Sausage Bombers defeat the ambitions of the mysterious Vega Nation in this fast and furious shmup?

Features

  • 4-player drop-in / drop-out cooperative play
  • Battle across 9 distinct environments, each with its own enemy types
  • Play as different pilots with unique planes and abilities
  • Hand-drawn sprites and painted backgrounds for that Saturday morning feel
  • Epic battles with over-the-top mega bosses
  • Built-in speedrun support
  • Original soundtrack by composer Dale North (Wizard of Legend, RWBY: Arrowfell, Dreamscaper)
  • Created/developed by an experienced industry team.
