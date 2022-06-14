Dogfight is an upcoming 4-player wiener dog shmup

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Hound Picked Games announced that their forthcoming indie title, Dogfight, is debuting an action-packed shmup-fuelled demo on the Steam Next Fest!



With its distinctive visual style, players can experience true cartoon capers in a side-scrolling Dogfight to control the sky and fend off the Vega Nation alone, or with three other players with an arcade-inspired drop-in-drop out feature.

Calling all Shmup fans, don’t be a weiner and please check out the playable demo, presently being developed on PC but aiming for simultaneous release on all platforms – PC & consoles around Q4 2022.

Katsu Entertainment brings their signature humour and style to Dogfight where players can team up with the entire family for explosive action. Can you and the rest of the Sausage Bombers defeat the ambitions of the mysterious Vega Nation in this fast and furious shmup?

Features