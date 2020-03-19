Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories demo now available on PSN and Switch eShop

by squallsnake on March 19, 2020
Playstation 4
5
0
Wurroom coming to Vita and Switch in April 2020
Experience a disaster-stricken city with the demo for Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories, now available to try on the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop! The PC demo will be available at a later date.

This game is scheduled to be released on April 7, 2020.

