Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories demo now available on PSN and Switch eShop

Experience a disaster-stricken city with the demo for Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories, now available to try on the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop! The PC demo will be available at a later date.
This game is scheduled to be released on April 7, 2020.
squallsnake
