Digital painting book Alive Paint coloring Switch and Playstation soon

Alive Paint

When you find a big set of paints and a dusty old book in your attic, you’re somehow drawn to the yellowing pages and the sketches they contain. You take out your brushes and fill the outlines with color, when to your surprise, the image comes to life and begins to move! Is it just a dream, or is there magic in your discovery?

Alive Paint is a digital coloring book that’s as simple as it is satisfying and good casual fun for players of any age. Use a palette of 20 colors to fill the black-and-white images in whatever way you see fit, then watch the pictures animate to celebrate your artistic accomplishment. Enjoy unlimited replay value and make the pictures unique every time you paint!

  • Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch
  • Release date: October 27, 2023
  • Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

Use a varied color palette to paint images any way you like!
Watch the pictures animate upon completion.
Unlock and explore 45 unique images!
Enjoy a casual family-friendly experience with unlimited replay value.
Use coloring mechanics simple enough for players of any age!

