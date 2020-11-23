Defentron is an upcoming 3D tower defense set in an 80’s-like virtual universe

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Defentron, the 3D tower defense set in an 80’s-like virtual universe, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Steam on December 17.

In Defentron, you will have to take control of a retro-futuristic computer system trying to safeguard itself from malicious viruses that seek to control its core.

The focus in Defentron is to build and upgrade your towers in strategic positions, ensuring that no enemy makes past your defenses.