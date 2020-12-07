Dead Dungeon (Xbox One) Review

by SquallSnake on December 7, 2020
XBOX One
6
0
Item Reviewed

Dead Dungeon (Xbox One) Review

Author
Positives

You don’t have to be a mastermind platform expert to finish each stage although the challenge is still high
Low cost and has leaderboards functionality

Negatives

Tasteless presentation
Soundtrack can be a bit much if playing for more than 10 minutes straight
Must complete all levels in sequential order only

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
6.0
8.2
Bottom Line

A single screen challenging platformer with bland presentation values but decently balanced pacing.

6.0
Total Score
8.2
User Score
1 rating
You have rated this
Full Review

Dead Dungeon is the latest Super Meat Boy clone, offering 50 single screen stages of challenging platforming. Although very simple in both presentation and gameplay (you only use the analog stick and the “A” button to jump and double jump – there isn’t even wall jumping), it requires skills to see the end.

The objective is to reach the exiting doorway of each stage in the shortest amount of time, avoiding enemies and hazards along the way. In order to open the exit, the player must first hit a white switch which is often tucked behind a series of challenging platforms. Adding to the replay value are optional collectables and a couple of secret stages. It is nothing you have not done a million times before and remains as basic as can be but each stage is actually winnable.  Clearing the few dozen stages might only take a few hours but it is actually strangely refreshing to be able to finish one of these purposely high challenging platformers without requiring top-tier skills and tenacity. Unfortunately, all stages must be completed in sequential order so if you are having trouble with one particular stage, the player is forced to muscle through it instead of skipping it and coming back later.

There isn’t much to Dead Dungeon, and it only costs a few bucks, so it wouldn’t be fair to knock it too hard.  The simple graphical style doesn’t do itself any favors and the electronic chiptunes constantly loop from one track to another at an annoying pace but at least the difficulty balance strikes a decent chord and the leaderboard feature offers stiff competition. 

Is Basically The Same Exact Game As: Awesome Pea  

Not As Good As: your 4th favorite platformer  

Wait For It: a $0.99 sale price

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Dead Dungeon (Xbox One) Review
