Muramasa: Revenant Blades announced for 2027

Following a thrilling debut in the Nintendo Direct livestream, Marvelous Europe is pleased to announce the triumphant re-emergence of Muramasa: Revenant Blades, an elevated revival of Muramasa: Rebirth, releasing on Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Windows PC via Steam. This marks Vanillaware’s long-awaited debut on PC, and the first time the game will feature full English voiceover – alongside new localisations in multiple languages. Currently in development, the game is scheduled for release in early 2027.

Originally released for the Wii in 2009 and PlayStation Vita in 2013, the Vanillaware x Marvelous 2D action-RPG has been refined for modern hardware with support for up to 4K resolution, new combat and weapon systems, as well as additional modes and gameplay options. Muramasa: Revenant Blades will also feature original protagonists Momohime and Kisuke alongside Okoi, Gonbe, Arashimaru, and Rajaki – all originally introduced in the PlayStation Vita version – allowing players to experience all six unique storylines in any order they choose from the start.

Deep in Japan’s past, a great conflict erupts over the ownership of fabled and powerful samurai swords forged by the legendary Senji Muramasa. These swords grant their owner both incredible power and a madness that can be sated only by blood. As various factions clash over these mythical weapons, demons and evil spirits drawn to the bloodshed rampage across the land. These fables explore the fates of six diverse characters whose lives are thrown into chaos by these revenant blades.

Physical pre-orders will be available soon through participating retailers as a standard edition on PlayStation®5, Nintendo Switch™ and Nintendo Switch™ 2 for SRP €49.99 / £44.99. A Deluxe Edition will also be available for pre-order for SRP €69.99 / £59.99, containing a copy of the game and a collectible art book filled with Vanillaware’s gorgeous artwork. Details regarding digital editions on console and PC will be announced at a later date.

Key Game Features

-The Ultimate Muramasa: A brand-new localization, including English voiceover, provides immersion like never before. Plus, all six stories are available from the start, confirming this as the complete version of this unforgettable tale.

-Fluid and Frenetic Gameplay: The side-scrolling, hack-and-slash action has never been better with updated controls, over 100 swords to forge, and dozens of skills to upgrade, master, and customize.

-Breathtaking Beauty: Muramasa’s fantastical world has been meticulously upgraded to gorgeous 4K, bringing characters, maps, and animations to vibrant life with stunning clarity.

-Reforged and Refined: Variable gameplay styles and new modes give players more ways to play this classic adventure, and to appreciate the game’s magnificent art and animations from a fresh perspective.

Muramasa: Revenant Blades is developed by Vanillaware Ltd. with global publishing partnerships with Marvelous USA (the Americas), Marvelous Europe (EMEA) and Marvelous Inc. (Asia). Scheduled to launch in early 2027 for the Nintendo Switch™ 2, Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5, and Windows PC via Steam, this title has been provisionally rated PEGI 16.