Awesome Pea 2 (Xbox One) Review with stream

by squallsnake on June 4, 2020
XBOX One
5
0
previous article
Fly Punch Boom! (Switch) Review
Contents
Item Reviewed

Awesome Pea 2 (Xbox One) Review with stream

Author
Positives

Easy Achievements (or Trophies if playing on a Sony console)
Only costs $5
Gameboy aesthetic is charming

Negatives

No offensive capabilities
Outside of a couple visual filters, not options or features

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
6.0
Bottom Line

Another get from Point A to Point B while dodging hazards, Awesome Pea 2 is a great low-cost title for Achivement hunters.

6.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Standing out thanks to its original Gameboy visual charm, Awesome Pea 2 is a simple platformer that offers moments of challenge, only costs a few bucks, and is perfect for Achievement hunters. It isn’t as difficult as something like Super Meatboy or those brutal levels in Super Mario Maker, but this reach-the-exit platformer is playable from beginning to end even though there isn’t much flavor. 

The only ability the playable pea has is jumping and double jumping.  Using this one skill, the player is tasked to reach the exit point of each stage, collecting basic gems along the way.  This is a casual experience through and through. There are no leaderboards, although the game does keep track of fastest completion time for personal satisfaction and speed running, and there are no unlockables, bonuses, offensive capabilities, or features of any kind.  Much like Sometimes You’s Bomberman clone Explosive Jake, you are getting a very straightforward experience – beat the level and move on to the next.  There is no story, no princess to save, and no RPG stats to upgrade. 

Thankfully, the platforming contains some thoughtful design and blind jumps and unfair enemy placement is kept to a minimum.  The challenge comes from the way the pea jump.  It doesn’t matter if the jump button is tapped or held, the pea jumps with the same height each time, including the double jump.  In a way, this makes the platforming experience more like Flappy Bird as the player needs to compensate for the static height of each leap.  It can be a little frustrating at times but the stage design mostly accommodates for this jump restriction so most instances of death is the player’s fault. There are no checkpoints but each stage is short, usually only a minute or so in length. Visually, the game looks like a pea soup Gameboy game and the soundtrack sounds exactly like the chiptunes in Explosive Jake. There is a scanline filter to make the game look especially old school if that is your jam.

There isn’t much to say about Awesome Pea 2 because there isn’t much happening here. As basic and barebones as they come, this platformer is a decent way to burn a couple hours and a few bucks if you are in the market to boost your Gamerscore.

Also available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. A Vita version is also planned for 2020.

More Interactive Than: Wurroom (Vita)

More Engaging Than: Explosive Jake (Xbox One)

Also Try: Potata: fairy flower

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Platformer, Reviews, XBOX One
FeaturedPlatformerReviewSometimes YouXBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Awesome Pea 2 (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
5
 
Fly Punch Boom! (Switch) Review
6.5
 
Aqua Lungers (Switch) Review
7.5
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Anthology of Fear – first gameplay footage and free prologue for the new horror game revealed
 
ShellShock Live officially launches 1.0
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Chex Quest HD (PC)
 
Bartlow’s Dread Machine coming soon to Steam Early Access, X1 later
 
PSO2 getting Hatsune Miku content
View All
Latest News
      
 

Xbox games on sale for the week of June 2, 2020

by squallsnake on June 2, 2020
The following Xbox games are discounted through June 8, 2020: Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 99Vidas Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight Sale Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale Cartoon Network: Battle [...]
61
 

These are the free PS+ games for June 2020

by squallsnake on May 29, 2020
Sony announced the following games will be free for PS+ members during June 2020. Star Wars Battlefront 2 Meet your destiny as Luke Skywalker on Death Star II. Get boots on the ground in massive Clone Wars conflicts. Lead the First Order to dominance as [...]
86
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums