Dagger Froggy is the next Survivors clone

The hero is a frog? That’s right, in top-down survival action game Dagger Froggy, you’ll take the role of a plucky pixel art amphibian as you fend off waves of creatures looking to make you their prey. From grassy lawn and spooky cemetery to the desert and more, you’ll have to clear baddies from a variety of stages while collecting coins from those you slay to purchase permanent upgrades for your frog.

Strategically choose from a variety of buffs and spend coins to unlock up to 15 frogs with unique gear and armaments. Increase movement speed, max out weapon power and take advantage of other enhancements. As you earn permanent upgrades, additional challenging stages become available. Can you survival them all?

-Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

-Release date: April 2, 2025

-Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

-Fend off waves of enemies in top-down pixel art arenas!

-Shop for permanent upgrades in between stages.

-Choose from a variety of instant buffs to improve your chances of survival!

-Replay cleared levels at any time to improve your skills.

-Unlock new playable characters and themed stages!