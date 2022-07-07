Cursed To Golf tees off in August on consoles

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Thunderful and Chuhai Labs are thrilled to announce that their heavily anticipated ‘Golf-Like’, Cursed to Golf, will be teeing off on August 18th. In addition to the previously announced PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions, Cursed to Golf will also arrive on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on the same day. Featuring on multiple “most anticipated lists” for 2022, including for the likes of Eurogamer and Polygon, Cursed to Golf is a genre-twisting 2D roguelite golfer that features outlandish special abilities, diverse biomes, challenging bosses and a soundtrack that slaps harder than any heard in a golf game before.

In Cursed to Golf, you play as a would-be golf champion who tragically dies just as he’s about to win a tournament. Instead of making it to heaven (or hell), you find yourself in Golf Purgatory. If you can golf your way through the ever-changing 18 hole course spread across four biomes (Purgatory, The Oasis, The Caverns and Hell), you’ll be able to ascend back to life. Prepare for dungeon-like holes, often with multiple paths to the flag, littered with Grave Grabbers, deadly spikes, explosive TNT boxes and all manner of other traps and hazards.



Fear not, cursed golfer. For all the hazards that stand in your path, consider Chuhai Labs your friendly caddy, handing you a host of helpful tools to give you a chance of overcoming them. Shot Idols are a blessing from the golf god, awarding you extra shots for smashing through them, teleporters will take you closer to the flag, even TNT boxes can sometimes hide shortcuts, should you detonate them properly! On top of that, ACE CARDS offer you awesome single-use abilities that you could never use in real life. Rewind time with a Mulligan, freeze water with the Ice Ball, guide your ball to its target with the Rocket Ball, get out of sticky situations with a Portal and blast your ball into three with the Scattershot. These are just a few of the over 20 power ups you’ll have access to.



In between holes, you’ll be able to drive around the map in your Golf Cart. You might discover some treasure chests, card packs, or come across a totally-not-shady-at-all guy who will meet you at forks in the road and help you choose a path to take. It’s always a good idea to stop by the Eterni-Tee shop to buy card booster packs, switch up your outfit, or store a few special cards in your binder so they can survive in between runs.

“We can’t wait for players to hit our dungeon-like course on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC this August 18th,” said Chuhai Labs’ Game Director Liam Edwards. “The reception to Cursed to Golf from players and media alike has been phenomenal so far and I’m really excited to see them unleashed onto our online leaderboards, good luck beating my scores!”



“If you like golf and you like being cursed, then boy do we have the game for you,” said Mark Lentz, Producer at Chuhai Labs. “In fact, if neither of those two things are up your alley, then Cursed to Golf will still blow your mind. Believe it!”