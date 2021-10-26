Cotton 100% getting physical and digital releases

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on October 26, 2021
Playstation 4
10
0
previous article
Panorama Cotton releases digitally October 29, 2021 - special limited physical version details here
next article
PC and console players can play RiMS Racing for free - limited time
Cotton 100
Contents

The birthday celebration is almost coming to a close with Cotton 100%.Strictly Limited Games will open pre-orders for physicalLimited and Collector’s Editions, starting October 24that 12 AM (midnight) CEST, exclusively at the Strictly Limited Games store!

Moreover, ININ Games is proud to announce a global premier, the release of the Cotton 100% digital version for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, which will take place on October 29th, alongside the equally iconic Panorama Cotton.

The world fell into complete darkness after the evil villain Wool stole the seven willows. The Fairy Queen Velvet sent out Silk, a beautiful fairy, to get the willows back. On her way, she meets the witch Nata de Cotton. And with our main character introduced, Cotton and Silk head off to save the world. Cotton 100% is a great introduction to everyone who’s new to the franchise and a throwback for everyone who played it back in 1994. The bright and colorful adventure will make every fan’s heart beat faster. 

The Limited Edition includes the game for Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 4 and the colorful game manual. It will be available for 29.99€, limited to 2,500 copies for Nintendo Switch and 1,500 copies for PlayStation 4.

The Collector’s Edition will be available for 64.99€ limited to 1,500 copies for Nintendo Switch and 800 copies for PlayStation 4. These colorful collectibles are included in the Collector’s Edition:

  • Game for Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 4
  • Collector’s Edition Box
  • Colorful Game Manual
  • Yunomi (Japanese-style tea cup)
  • Kokeshi (Japanese-style figure)
  • Tenugui (Japanese-style traditional towel)
  • Shikishi (Japanese-style art print)
  • Original Soundtrack
  • Large Reversible Poster (A2)
  • Logo sticker
  • Bonus Card
  • 6x Character Cards

For fans of digital copies, ININ Games is also releasing a digital version of Cotton 100% and Panorama Cotton for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation! Available on the 29th of October! 

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Shooters, Switch
ININ GamesNewsPS4ShooterSwitch
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Rover Mechanic Simulator (Xbox One) Review with stream
3.0
5
 
Accident (PC) – Review
6.5
 
Crisis Wing (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
Platforms
 
Undungeon
Action-RPG Undungeon launching this November on PC and Xbox
 
accident
Accident (PC) – Review
 
g feat
Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Preview
 
My friend peppa pig
Call the boys, My Friend Peppa Pig is now available
 
back 4 blood cleaners standoff
MyGamer Visual Cast – Back 4 Blood (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 
Rims Racing Bloody

PC and console players can play RiMS Racing for free – limited time

by SquallSnake on October 26, 2021
NACON and RaceWard Studio are offering two-wheeled enthusiasts the opportunity to discover RiMS Racing, a brand new motorcycle game concept combining driving and mechanics, for free on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. [...]
2
 
Cotton 100

Cotton 100% getting physical and digital releases

by SquallSnake on October 26, 2021
The birthday celebration is almost coming to a close with Cotton 100%.Strictly Limited Games will open pre-orders for physicalLimited and Collector’s Editions, starting October 24that 12 AM (midnight) CEST, exclusively at the Strictly Limited Games store! [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums