Cotton 100% getting physical and digital releases

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The birthday celebration is almost coming to a close with Cotton 100%.Strictly Limited Games will open pre-orders for physicalLimited and Collector’s Editions, starting October 24that 12 AM (midnight) CEST, exclusively at the Strictly Limited Games store!

Moreover, ININ Games is proud to announce a global premier, the release of the Cotton 100% digital version for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, which will take place on October 29th, alongside the equally iconic Panorama Cotton.

The world fell into complete darkness after the evil villain Wool stole the seven willows. The Fairy Queen Velvet sent out Silk, a beautiful fairy, to get the willows back. On her way, she meets the witch Nata de Cotton. And with our main character introduced, Cotton and Silk head off to save the world. Cotton 100% is a great introduction to everyone who’s new to the franchise and a throwback for everyone who played it back in 1994. The bright and colorful adventure will make every fan’s heart beat faster.

The Limited Edition includes the game for Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 4 and the colorful game manual. It will be available for 29.99€, limited to 2,500 copies for Nintendo Switch and 1,500 copies for PlayStation 4.

The Collector’s Edition will be available for 64.99€ limited to 1,500 copies for Nintendo Switch and 800 copies for PlayStation 4. These colorful collectibles are included in the Collector’s Edition:

Game for Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 4

Collector’s Edition Box

Colorful Game Manual

Yunomi (Japanese-style tea cup)

Kokeshi (Japanese-style figure)

Tenugui (Japanese-style traditional towel)

Shikishi (Japanese-style art print)

Original Soundtrack

Large Reversible Poster (A2)

Logo sticker

Bonus Card

6x Character Cards

For fans of digital copies, ININ Games is also releasing a digital version of Cotton 100% and Panorama Cotton for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation! Available on the 29th of October!