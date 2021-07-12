Competitive puzzle game Mind Maze gets PS Vita and Console release in July 2021

Mind Maze will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on July 20th for $4.99.
Mind Maze is a logical competitive game based on capturing of the playing field and will be released by Sometimes You.
Put walls, build a labyrinth, capture cells of playing field. Do not let the appearance of closed corners to avoid being captured by enemy.
Calculate the moves to build a strategy, create a logical trap for opponent. Be cunning, force your opponent to make a mistake and cover the field like rapid avalanche, carrying you to victory.
Play the single-player campaign or compete with other players in hotseat mode (up to 8 players on one console).
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
EastAsiaSoft bringing retro action platformer Metaloid: Origin to PS4
EastAsiaSoft announced that retro action platformer Metaloid: Origin will soon be available on PS4, available digitally in North America, Europe and Asia tomorrow, July 13th. Metaloid: Origin is the sequel to the run-and-gun classic METAGAL. This entry [...]
Metroidvania platformer Witchcrafty is temporarily a Vita exclusive – launches July 2021
Witchcrafty will be released on PlayStation Vita on July 20th for $4.99.This game will be temporary exclusive for PlayStation Vita consoles. Witchcrafty is a metroidvania-platformer that immerses you in a world of magic. Something strange is happening in [...]
Save cute aliens from dangerous disasters in Panic Mode – now available on PC
Indie development studio Moebiusgames releases their casual simulation game about saving cute aliens, Panic Mode, on Steam. In Panic Mode, you act as a crisis manager to save creatures known as Pammies from dangerous disasters and unsafe buildings using [...]
Comments