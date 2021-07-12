Competitive puzzle game Mind Maze gets PS Vita and Console release in July 2021

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 12, 2021
Playstation 4
Mind Maze
Mind Maze will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on July 20th for $4.99.

Mind Maze is a logical competitive game based on capturing of the playing field and will be released by Sometimes You.

Put walls, build a labyrinth, capture cells of playing field. Do not let the appearance of closed corners to avoid being captured by enemy.

Calculate the moves to build a strategy, create a logical trap for opponent. Be cunning, force your opponent to make a mistake and cover the field like rapid avalanche, carrying you to victory.

Play the single-player campaign or compete with other players in hotseat mode (up to 8 players on one console).

