Competitive puzzle game Mind Maze gets PS Vita and Console release in July 2021

Mind Maze will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on July 20th for $4.99.

Mind Maze is a logical competitive game based on capturing of the playing field and will be released by Sometimes You.

Put walls, build a labyrinth, capture cells of playing field. Do not let the appearance of closed corners to avoid being captured by enemy.

Calculate the moves to build a strategy, create a logical trap for opponent. Be cunning, force your opponent to make a mistake and cover the field like rapid avalanche, carrying you to victory.

Play the single-player campaign or compete with other players in hotseat mode (up to 8 players on one console).