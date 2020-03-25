Collar X Malice coming to Switch in June

by squallsnake on March 25, 2020
Switch
3
0
previous article
In Other Waters coming to Switch and PC in April 2020
next article
Torchlight III is getting a Sharpshooter class
Contents

Aksys Games revealed more details about Collar X Malice, the suspense-filled otome game (interactive fiction) in which a young police officer investigates the brutal terrorist organization inciting fear and violence throughout the city. Coming to Nintendo Switch in June, Collar X Malice will be followed by Collar X Malice -Unlimited- in August, the first time this title has been published outside of Japan.

A terrorist organization’s brutal attack has left you fitted with a deadly souvenir — a poisonous collar that could end your life at any moment. With the situation spiraling out of control and time running out, five mysterious strangers appear to aid you in your quest for the truth. Who can you trust? Will you be able to save yourself and the soul of Shinjuku from the clutches of oblivion? In a city bound by malice, you are the only hope for salvation!

Features of the game include:

  • Put Your Investigative Skills to the Test! The lethal device tight around your neck is your only key to solving many sinister secrets.
  • Choose Your Actions and Allies Carefully! Each clue you follow, each decision you make, advances the twisting, branching story, leading to multiple unique endings and opening new options to replay!
  • Uncover the Truth! Collar X Malice is brimming with suspense, drama, intriguing characters, and stunning artwork.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch
Aksys GamesCollar X MaliceNewsSwitch
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Langrisser I & II (PS4) Review
7.0
10
 
Hidden Through Time (Xbox One) Review
8.0
 
Dead or School (Switch) Review
6.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Torchlight III is getting a Sharpshooter class
 
In Other Waters coming to Switch and PC in April 2020
 
Bullet hell adventure ITTA hits PC & Switch in April
 
Multiplayer Lunch A Palooza coming to console and PC this spring
 
Monster Jaunt (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 

Torchlight III is getting a Sharpshooter class

by squallsnake on March 25, 2020
Perfect World Entertainment and Echtra Games unveiled the Sharpshooter, the latest hero class for Torchlight III. This new class combines careful precision skills with ranged weapons and magical trinkets to strike down enemies from afar. The Sharpshooter [...]
3
 

Collar X Malice coming to Switch in June

by squallsnake on March 25, 2020
Aksys Games revealed more details about Collar X Malice, the suspense-filled otome game (interactive fiction) in which a young police officer investigates the brutal terrorist organization inciting fear and violence throughout the city. Coming to Nintendo [...]
3
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums