Collar X Malice coming to Switch in June

Aksys Games revealed more details about Collar X Malice, the suspense-filled otome game (interactive fiction) in which a young police officer investigates the brutal terrorist organization inciting fear and violence throughout the city. Coming to Nintendo Switch in June, Collar X Malice will be followed by Collar X Malice -Unlimited- in August, the first time this title has been published outside of Japan.

A terrorist organization’s brutal attack has left you fitted with a deadly souvenir — a poisonous collar that could end your life at any moment. With the situation spiraling out of control and time running out, five mysterious strangers appear to aid you in your quest for the truth. Who can you trust? Will you be able to save yourself and the soul of Shinjuku from the clutches of oblivion? In a city bound by malice, you are the only hope for salvation!

Features of the game include: