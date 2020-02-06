Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ out now on Switch

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Aksys Games announced that the popular steampunk interactive fiction game Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ is now available for Nintendo Switch in both Standard and Collector’s Editions.

Developed by Idea Factory, the Code: Realize games let players explore the story of Cardia and her adventures in a steampunk version of Victorian England, where she encounters a cast of intriguing gentlemen based on characters from history and literature.

Filled with a bouquet of premium items to set any fan’s heart aflutter, the Collector’s Edition includes the Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ game, an acrylic keychain featuring beloved characters from the game, and, for the first time in a Code: Realize release, a 60-page art book and a soundtrack CD. The Collector’s Edition is priced at $59.99, and the Standard Edition is $39.99.

About the Code: Realize Universe

The story begins with the main character, Cardia, isolated and alone in a mansion on the outskirts of a 19th century steampunk version of London. A victim of a mysterious affliction that makes her blood a virulent poison and her touch instantly lethal, Cardia is shunned as a monster. Through a number of events both grand and seemingly insignificant, Cardia is pursued by the Royal Guard, kidnapped by the gentleman thief Arsène Lupin, and joined by myriad other handsome figures out of the best of western literature. With her new-found friends (and suitors) Cardia ventures out in the world to unravel the mysteries surrounding her very existence.

Follow more of Cardia’s adventures in ~Future Blessings~, coming to Nintendo Switch in April. A special Day 1 Edition of the game will feature an exclusive set of 4”x6” character cards and a 2.5” keychain of Sisi, the adorable corgi. A Standard Edition is also available.