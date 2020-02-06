Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ out now on Switch

by squallsnake on February 6, 2020
Switch
3
0
previous article
Gunhouse now available on PC
next article
MyGamer Visual Cast: Drawkanoid (PC)
Contents

Aksys Games announced that the popular steampunk interactive fiction game Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ is now available for Nintendo Switch in both Standard and Collector’s Editions.

Developed by Idea Factory, the Code: Realize games let players explore the story of Cardia and her adventures in a steampunk version of Victorian England, where she encounters a cast of intriguing gentlemen based on characters from history and literature.  

Filled with a bouquet of premium items to set any fan’s heart aflutter, the Collector’s Edition includes the Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ game, an acrylic keychain featuring beloved characters from the game, and, for the first time in a Code: Realize release, a 60-page art book and a soundtrack CD. The Collector’s Edition is priced at $59.99, and the Standard Edition is $39.99.

About the Code: Realize Universe

The story begins with the main character, Cardia, isolated and alone in a mansion on the outskirts of a 19th century steampunk version of London. A victim of a mysterious affliction that makes her blood a virulent poison and her touch instantly lethal, Cardia is shunned as a monster. Through a number of events both grand and seemingly insignificant, Cardia is pursued by the Royal Guard, kidnapped by the gentleman thief Arsène Lupin, and joined by myriad other handsome figures out of the best of western literature. With her new-found friends (and suitors) Cardia ventures out in the world to unravel the mysteries surrounding her very existence.

Follow more of Cardia’s adventures in ~Future Blessings~, coming to Nintendo Switch in April. A special Day 1 Edition of the game will feature an exclusive set of 4”x6” character cards and a 2.5” keychain of Sisi, the adorable corgi. A Standard Edition is also available.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, RPG, Switch
Aksys GamesCode: RealizeNewsSwitch
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Tool’s Up (PC) Review
6.5
2
 
Spring Falls (PC) Review
3.5
 
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (Xbox One) Review
7.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Wargroove: Double Trouble free DLC now available
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Drawkanoid (PC)
 
Gunhouse now available on PC
 
Tool’s Up (PC) Review
 
Spring Falls (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 

Wargroove: Double Trouble free DLC now available

by squallsnake on February 6, 2020
The content update for the strategy game, Wargroove, is available to download for free right now. Co-op Campaign! Designed with co-op play in mind, this expansion adds a new story campaign that introduces the new playable Outlaw faction. After an [...]
4
 

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Puyo Puyo 2 are getting the Sega Ages treatment

by squallsnake on February 6, 2020
What’s better than having one of the greatest video games of all time joining the SEGA AGES collection on Nintendo Switch? How about TWO of the greatest video games of all time? SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Puyo Puyo 2 head to the Nintendo [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums