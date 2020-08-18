Co-op train builder Unrailed coming to PC and Consoles in September 2020

by squallsnake on August 18, 2020
Daedalic Entertainment and Indoor Astronaut announced their Steam Early Access title Unrailed! will fully release on September 23rd, not just on PC, but also on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Unrailed! is a true test of your friendships: Work together in local or online multiplayer with up to four players to guide your train through dangerous terrain filled with obstacles and meddling local wildlife in order to reach the safety of the next station. Communication and cooperation are key to ensure you always have enough resources to build new tracks, stop your train from overheating, and can fend off animals pestering you. Without quick decision making and strategic planning your train will derail quickly, which makes the game all the more challenging — especially in team versus mode where it’s all about building the longest track possible.

When Unrailed! launches on September 23rd, a whole new Biome and additional wagons will be available. The new Mars biome is the most challenging so far, featuring a hazardous environment with a mysterious entity that blocks your path and shoots at your train, and you’ll have no water at all. You have to make good use of your energy shields and your ability to fly through space in order to avoid a space transportation catastrophe. 

Additionally, the full release PC and console versions will feature all the updates that have been implemented during Steam Early Access, like:

  • New Wagons: The mine wagon, break wagon, collector wagon and slot machine wagon can help you collect resources or save you from sticky situations
  • Single Player Mode: A single-player mode with bots to replace your friends – You can order them around and they are going to cooperate without complaining!
  • Sandbox Mode: A sandbox mode in which you can upgrade your train right from the start with all the features you have already unlocked
  • New Character Models 
