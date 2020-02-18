Co-op puzzler Ibb & Obb Switch trailer here

by squallsnake on February 18, 2020
Switch
ibb & obb is a two player cooperative game only, set in a puzzle filled world where gravity goes both up and down. The Nintendo Switch release of this classic indie title features remastered art, animations and levels, plus the innovative option of using the touch screen to draw suggestions for your co-op partner.

