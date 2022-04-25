Co-op action puzzler Dandy & Randy DX coming to console

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on April 25, 2022
Playstation 4
1
0
previous article
Marble Maid coming to Switch with launch discount
Dandy Randy DX
Contents

Indie publisher Ratalaika Games, together with Brazil indie 

developer Asterstic Game Studio, announced the digital release of Dandy & Randy DX for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Steam PC and Nintendo Switch  set for April 29th 2022.

A real cutesy action adventure puzzler that draws inspiration from old fashioned gaming fun and a challenge with Dandy and Randy, the main cast, can be played alone or with a friend  to double the excitement in co-op mode!

Don’t Get Fooled Again

Don’t be fooled by its simplistic look and design, for  humor, interaction and a  host of puzzle solving and collecting of goodies heads the list of intrigue, all encased within a very colorful world.

Dandy and Randy are two archeologists who owe a ton of money to a huge bank. They’re on the brink of bankruptcy, until one day they get a promotional flyer mentioning riches in a faraway island. They have no other option but to check it out!

The Perfect Duo

Dandy Duck– The main character is a pink duck who loves archeology and discovering new things. He also loves not being in debt, which hasn’t happened in a while. Randy Rabbit – the blue bunny, is Dandy’s partner. He loves technology and flying his plane. He also loves adventure!

A host of enemies will confront our duo including : Otto the Octopus – The first boss of the game, Otto is part of the NoGood pirates – who are also on the island, wreaking havoc. 

Bruno the Bear – is another pirate from the NoGood gang. Natalia NoGood – Boss of the NoGood pirates. She’s also on the island searching for riches, and will allow nothing to stand in her way. 

Grab goodies like a boomerang that allows the players to stun enemies and can also be used to grab health pickups and coins from afar. Find a  hammer to break stones, allowing the players to find more money and open up paths. Hookshot – With  a hookshot  the players are able to cross dangerous swamp areas. Best of all running shoes makes the players run faster, helping avoid dangerous situations and solve quick puzzles. So much to do so look out!

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, XBOX One
NewsPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Pretty Girls Rivers (PS4) Review with stream
5.0
8
 
Battle Kid: Fortress of Peril (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.5
 
Sockventure (Switch) Review
6.0
Platforms
 
SAINTS FEAT
Saints Row Reboot – Preview
 
Samurai Bringer
Japanese Rogue-lite Samurai Bringer coming to Switch, PS4, and PC April 2022
 
skul feat2
Skul The Hero Slayer (Xbox One) Review
 
Red Wings American Aces
Red Wings: American Aces getting March Switch and PC release
 
Metal Dogs
MyGamer Visual Cast – Metal Dogs (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 
Dandy Randy DX

Co-op action puzzler Dandy & Randy DX coming to console

by SquallSnake on April 25, 2022
Indie publisher Ratalaika Games, together with Brazil indie  developer Asterstic Game Studio, announced the digital release of Dandy & Randy DX for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Steam PC and Nintendo [...]
1
 
Marble Maid

Marble Maid coming to Switch with launch discount

by SquallSnake on April 25, 2022
Marble Maid is originally developed by Shady Corner and has been ported for consoles by Eastasiasoft Limited. Digital pricing is set at US$9.99/€9.99, with an additional 20% launch discount available on the eShop for a limited time. About Marble Maid A [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums