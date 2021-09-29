Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide is an upcoming hand-drawn co-op tower defense title

by SquallSnake on September 29, 2021
Playstation 4
6
0
Catty Batty The Spirit Guide
Contents

Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on October 13, 2021. Like most other Sometimes You titles, this game has a $4.99 price.

Catty Batty The Spirit Guide sc1

Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide is a casual couch co-op puzzle game, inspired by Lemmings and Tower Defense! Play as Catty or Batty and build a path to guide spirits home.

Features:
-Campaign with 30 levels for 1-2 players (local co-op)
-Switch characters on-the-fly when playing solo
-Over 800 hand-drawn sprites
-Over 150 animations
-Over 100 new sounds
-Original soundtrack
-6 color modes (white, sepia, gray, dark, inverted, gameboy)
-About 2 hours of gameplay

