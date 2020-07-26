Castlestorm II is delayed to Fall 2020

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Zen Studios is announced that Castlestorm II will be receiving a slight delay to this Fall on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Epic Games Store. The decision to delay was made with the intention of making sure Castlestorm II is up to the standards of the team as they look forward to delivering an exciting sequel to the 4X mashup series.

CastleStorm II is a charming, cartoonish, multigenre mashup featuring ballista-based castle-bashing, tower defense, hack-n-slash, and the newly added element of conquest with both real-time and turn-based strategy. Check out the June release date trailer and the new Dan Bull rap to get a visual and aesthetic peek!