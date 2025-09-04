Castle of Heart: Retold coming October 2025

Revamped visuals, enhanced gameplay, and a reimagined story. That’s Castle of Heart: Retold in a nutshell. So, if you haven’t had the chance to try the original, enjoyed by over 300,000, make sure to join the fun on October 3rd on your favorite platform.

Don’t let the dark sorcerer, the curse, or even your stone body stop you from defeating evil and saving your beloved Mira. Just keep your killer streak going, and there’ll be no such force strong enough to oppose you. If, however, you lose the tempo and rhythm, your body will begin to disintegrate, you’ll lose your limbs, and eventually, the ability to wield weapons. So, keep on moving, keep on fighting, keep on executing those killer combos, while enjoying the new quality Castle of Heart: Retold has to offer.

Castle of Heart: Retold is a completely revamped version of the original Castle of Heart game, which first launched exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2018 and sold over 300,000 copies on that platform alone.

The game is set to launch on October 3rd, boasting massively enhanced, visually revamped gameplay and a reimagined story, and allowing you to discover the untold legend of Svaran and Mira, who dared to defy the will of the Sorcerer.

Travel through four distinct Slavic-inspired landscapes and prove your worth against the Sorcerer’s minions and blood-thirsty mythological creatures, from chorts and vodniks to ghastly ghouls. Master your swordsmanship and tip the odds in your favor with dozens of melee and ranged weapons—from torches and hatchets to javelins and crossbows. Test your skills and reflexes in challenging boss battles against powerful, intimidating foes.

REMADE. REFINED. RETOLD.

Experience the definitive version of Castle of Heart, enriched with countless improvements. Immerse yourself in a medieval world that now shines with new animations, updated character models, enhanced lighting, remixed soundtrack, and more detailed environments. Enjoy the refined combat, improved platforming, a redesigned interface, and more responsive controls. With gameplay smoother than ever before, victory now depends entirely on your skills and strategy!

A SLAVIC LEGEND OF YORE

Uncover the untold legend of Svaran and Mira, who dared to defy the will of the Sorcerer and found themselves caught in the battle between good and evil. In Castle of Heart: Retold, every line of dialogue has been rewritten and every cutscene remade. Challenge yourself to collect all the Crystals of Mokosh and unlock alternate endings, because destiny is never set in stone.

Castle of Heart: Retold is being developed by the Polish 7Levels studio and will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 3rd. The game will also be released on Nintendo Switch 2. The exact launch date on this platform will be announced soon.