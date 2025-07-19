CarGo! coming to PS4 & PS5

On July 24, CarGo! hits PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This chaotic arcade game throws players into the shoes of frantic couriers battling time and disorder. CarGo! can be played solo or in local co-op with 2 to 4 players. Fans of Overcooked and Moving Out will feel right at home. The game is already available on PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

You can check out our coverage of the XSX version of Cargo! here .

CarGo! was developed by Polish studios Memory Leak Games and Cleversan Games. It debuted on PC in November 2024 and later launched on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch. Console publishing and development is handled by Ultimate Games S.A.

A Wacky Delivery Simulator

CarGo! is a fast-paced delivery simulator where players take on all sorts of transportation missions. Its bright, cartoony visuals and isometric perspective make it easy to keep track of the constantly shifting logistics chaos.

The gameplay is fully arcade-style-simple to pick up, but surprisingly challenging to master. The game’s responsive controls and dynamic pacing will appeal to players looking for pure, skill-based fun.

Couch Co-Op for Up to 4 Players

Whether playing solo or with friends in local co-op (2 to 4 players), teamwork and communication are essential. CarGo! throws players into a variety of challenges set across several colorful islands in the “Carchipelago.”

Time limits add pressure to each mission, turning smooth deliveries into exciting, chaotic sprints.

CarGo! is a must-play for fans of Overcooked, PlateUp!, Unrailed!, and similar couch co-op hits.

Key Features of CarGo!:

A wild delivery simulator

Race against time and chaos

Fast-paced, arcade-style gameplay

Play solo or local co-op (2–4 players)

Charming cartoon visuals

The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 release of CarGo! is scheduled for July 24, 2025.