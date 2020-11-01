Card game Unhatched coming to Switch November 13th

by SquallSnake on November 1, 2020
Switch
6
0
previous article
Pangeon coming soon to Xbox One, later on PS4
Contents

SONKA will be releasing Unhatched on Nintendo Switch on November 13th for $4.99/€4.99.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch
NewsSONKASwitch
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Spinch (PC) Review with Stream
7.0
11
 
Danger Gazers (Switch) Review
5.5
 
Powertris (Switch) Review
5.0
Platforms
 
Spinch (PC) Review with Stream
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: REKT! High Octane Stunts (PC)
 
Legends Gamer Pro Now Available – AtGames Brings the Full Features of an Arcade Machine to Televisions
 
R-Type Final 2 announced for Spring 2021 – trailer here
 
Devious Dungeon 2 launch trailer
View All
Latest News
      
 

Card game Unhatched coming to Switch November 13th

by SquallSnake on November 1, 2020
SONKA will be releasing Unhatched on Nintendo Switch on November 13th for $4.99/€4.99.
6
 

Pangeon coming soon to Xbox One, later on PS4

by SquallSnake on November 1, 2020
Pangeon, a retro-styled roguelike, will appear on Xbox One as early as on 4th November this year. The game is inspired by classic dungeon crawlers and combines various elements of the genre in a unique manner. Previously, Pangeon was released for PC and [...]
16
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums