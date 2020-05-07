Cannibal Cuisine is a co-op meat grinder coming to Switch and PC soon

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Cannibal Cuisine will release on May 20th for the Nintendo Switch and PC – Steam.

Cooking, cannibalism and co-op – it’s a recipe for chaos! Cannibal Cuisine challenges you to not only cook meals for a hangry god, but also to fight tourists to get the meat for your dishes. Voodoo powers and unique challenges stages further separate Cannibal Cuisine from traditional couch co-op cooking games.