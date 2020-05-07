Cannibal Cuisine is a co-op meat grinder coming to Switch and PC soon

Cannibal Cuisine will release on May 20th for the Nintendo Switch and PC – Steam.
Cooking, cannibalism and co-op – it’s a recipe for chaos! Cannibal Cuisine challenges you to not only cook meals for a hangry god, but also to fight tourists to get the meat for your dishes. Voodoo powers and unique challenges stages further separate Cannibal Cuisine from traditional couch co-op cooking games.
