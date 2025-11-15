Bus World Coming Soon to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

On November 20, Bus World will launch on Xbox Series X|S, offering a realistic bus-driving simulator with diverse transport missions. The game features unique locations, from the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in 1986 to modern-day China and Iceland. Previously released on PC, the title will arrive on PlayStation 5 on December 11.

Bus World was created by independent studio KishMish Games, known for Metro Simulator 2 and FlyCorp. The game was released on PC in 2023. The console version was developed and published by Ultimate Games S.A. Bus World currently holds 72% positive reviews on Steam, based on more than 1,700 player opinions.

A Realistic Bus Simulator with Unique Locations

Developed by KishMish Games, Bus World is an open-world bus-driving simulator featuring distinctive routes and a variety of scenarios. Players can take on standard transport missions, handle breakdowns, or join rescue operations to help disaster survivors. The game also offers a free drive mode that lets players plan and explore routes freely.

Players can drive through the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in 1986, both before and after the nuclear disaster, as well as in modern-day southern China and Iceland. In China, drivers navigate narrow mountain roads, jungle routes, and extreme weather like tsunamis, floods, and earthquakes. Iceland offers remote, dangerous terrain with the constant threat of volcanic eruptions.

Bus World includes a range of classic and modern bus models. As players progress, they can unlock new vehicles, apply modifications, and use the workshop. The game emphasizes realistic driving mechanics and physics. Careful handling is required to avoid damage on rough roads, engine overheating, or passenger dissatisfaction.

Bus World – Key Features:

Realistic bus driving simulator Varied transport missions Routes set in Chernobyl, China, and Iceland Different bus models Free drive mode

Bus World releases on Xbox Series X|S on November 20, 2025. The PlayStation 5 version follows on December 11, 2025.