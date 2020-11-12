Brawl Chess checkmates Switch and Xbox X/S soon

by SquallSnake on November 12, 2020
Contents

Brawl Chess will be released on 19th November on Nintendo Switch and 20th November on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

The game takes the classic chess game into the new century, making it super exciting. At the same time, it doesn’t change the most important principles of this global phenomenon.

The graphics for Brawl Chess were designed by Platige Image studio. They filled the chessboard with brilliant animations and humor and also brought to life the various heroes.

Clever elf or wise dwarf, mysterious fairy or funny prince—thanks to them each round turns into an epic adventure.

This game not only tests, among other things, the ability to think logically, concentrate, memory or the ability to predict, but it also strengthens them all. Independent research has shown that it has an incredibly positive impact on the overall development of a child.

Chess also teaches children how to lose!

Every passion has to start one day—and the beginnings can be difficult and sometimes, unfortunately, discouraging. Chess is a demanding game, and discovering its true potential requires effort from the child. For many of them, it’s a huge barrier.

Thanks to their friendly, funny graphics and fantastic theme, Brawl Chess helps to keep kid’s attention in the initial, key stage of learning the game. Humor is also a great way to remind children about chess even if they didn’t like the classic version.

In addition, Brawl Chess can be played together—but also alone. Through five difficulty levels everyone finds the right challenge for themselves.

