Boulder Dash returns on Switch with 30th Anniversary version

BBG Entertainment announced the release of the Boulder Dash 30th Anniversary version for Nintendo Switch.

Boulder Dash 30th Anniversary sees the collaboration of the original game’s creators, Peter Liepa and Chris Gray, for the first time since 1984. Boulder Dash 30th Anniversary will contain more than 50 brand new levels, many created by Liepa and Gray themselves. It’ll also come equipped with new features for the series, like diagonal movement, ramps, and a revamped physics system.

The original Boulder Dash is a pioneering interactive game dating back to the early times of the home computer and video game era being first launched in 1984. Boulder Dash and its many sequels have delighted and challenged casual and hard-core players of all ages and sexes for over three decades. Boulder Dash-30th Anniversary has been available for Android smartphones and tablet PCs on the Google Play store; for the Apple iPhone/iPad on the Apple iTunes App Store℠ and for PC and Mac on Steam. Boulder Dash is an innovative action-puzzle digging and collection game responsible for launching its own game genre. The game’s protagonist is called “Rockford”. He must dig through caves collecting gems and reach the exit within a time limit, while avoiding various types of dangerous creatures as well as obstacles like falling boulders and the constant danger of being crushed or trapped by an avalanche, or killed by an underground explosion. Boulder Dash was first published by First Star Software, Inc. in 1984 on the C-64, Apple II and Atari 4/800. Boulder Dash has routinely found itself being ranked among the top C64 games. In the USA, C64 Wiki ranked Boulder Dash as the number 4 of all C64 games, in Europe it earned rank 31 on Lemon Retro Store, rank 14 for all time C64 games at The C64 Games and was included in the top 30 by c’t Magazin in Germany.

The classic game Boulder Dash, currently available for Android smartphones and tablet PCs on the Google Play store; for the Apple iPhone/iPad on the Apple iTunes App Store and for PC and Mac on Steam in its Boulder Dash-30th Anniversary version is today released for Nintendo Switch. The price for Boulder Dash-30th Anniversary on the Nintendo eShop is 14.99 US$/14.99 Euro. BBG Entertainment has partnered with the Japanese company Worker Bee to make Boulder Dash available for the Switch.