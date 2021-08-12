Boulder Dash Deluxe gets release date

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

One of the world’s leading producers and publishers of casual and retro games, BBG Entertainment GmbH, announced that the classic IP of Boulder Dash is returning to PC and consoles in the form of Boulder Dash Deluxe. Built as a reincarnation of the classic Boulder Dash from 1984, Boulder Dash Deluxe is a collection of the series’ best games and levels, remastered and reinvigorated for modern consoles and PC platforms.

Explore the refreshed world of Boulder Dash with the game’s influential protagonist, Rockford™, and dive headfirst into a myriad of new and exciting challenges. Players will dig through spectacular caves with modernized 3D elements while avoiding the perils of falling boulders! There’s no shortage of valuable gems to collect, and even more nefarious enemies to conquer along the way; discover treasure chests overflowing with rare collectibles and valuable power-ups as you plow your way through 180 new and challenging levels.



And how does Boulder Dash become “Deluxe”? Peter Liepa, the legendary creator of the original Boulder Dash, has designed “Liepa World” – a set of 20 uniquely challenging, mind-bending levels never seen before.



Stephan Berendsen, President of BBG Entertainment GmbH, states: “Boulder Dash was always one of my favorite games growing up, along with many other children of the 80s. We’re thrilled to be able to bring it to an entirely new audience now, and to share Peter Liepa’s creation with gamers on nearly every platform.”



Boulder Dash Deluxe will launch on Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Xbox, PC (Steam, Microsoft Windows Store, Mac App Store) on September 9th.