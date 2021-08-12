Boulder Dash Deluxe gets release date

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 12, 2021
Switch
8
0
previous article
RedDeer reveals new trailer for Boreal Tenebrae
next article
Good Knight is an insane one-button bullet hell
Boulder Dash
Contents

One of the world’s leading producers and publishers of casual and retro games, BBG Entertainment GmbH, announced that the classic IP of Boulder Dash is returning to PC and consoles in the form of Boulder Dash Deluxe. Built as a reincarnation of the classic Boulder Dash from 1984, Boulder Dash Deluxe is a collection of the series’ best games and levels, remastered and reinvigorated for modern consoles and PC platforms. 

Explore the refreshed world of Boulder Dash with the game’s influential protagonist, Rockford™, and dive headfirst into a myriad of new and exciting challenges. Players will dig through spectacular caves with modernized 3D elements while avoiding the perils of falling boulders! There’s no shortage of valuable gems to collect, and even more nefarious enemies to conquer along the way; discover treasure chests overflowing with rare collectibles and valuable power-ups as you plow your way through 180 new and challenging levels.

And how does Boulder Dash become “Deluxe”? Peter Liepa, the legendary creator of the original Boulder Dash, has designed “Liepa World” – a set of 20 uniquely challenging, mind-bending levels never seen before.

Stephan Berendsen, President of BBG Entertainment GmbH, states: “Boulder Dash was always one of my favorite games growing up, along with many other children of the 80s. We’re thrilled to be able to bring it to an entirely new audience now, and to share Peter Liepa’s creation with gamers on nearly every platform.”

Boulder Dash Deluxe will launch on Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Xbox, PC (Steam, Microsoft Windows Store, Mac App Store) on September 9th.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch, XBOX One
NewsSwitchXBOX One
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Ayo the Clown (Switch) Review
7.5
10
 
Within the Blade (Xbox One) Review
6.0
 
Metaloid: Origin (PS4) Review with stream
8.0
Platforms
 
Haven Park
Haven Park Out Now on PC and Nintendo Switch
 
Orcs must die 3
MyGamer Visual Cast: Orcs Must Die! 3 (PC)
 
Frostpunk 2
11 bit studios Officially Announces Frostpunk 2
 
FORECLOSED
Futuristic shooter Foreclosed now available
 
Good Knight
Good Knight is an insane one-button bullet hell
View All
Latest News
      
 
Heart Chain Kitty

Indie 3D platformer Heart Chain Kitty launching soon on Switch

by SquallSnake on August 12, 2021
Created by solo developer Bernhard Politsch of origamihero games, Heart Chain Kitty is a 3D platformer in the mold of Super Mario Sunshine and Banjo-Kazooie. Fittingly, the game features 40 surreal levels filled with secrets and unique powers-ups – such [...]
16
 
Haven Park

Haven Park Out Now on PC and Nintendo Switch

by SquallSnake on August 12, 2021
Indie publisher Mooneye Studios and developer Fabien Weibel are proud to announce that their first joint wholesome exploration game Haven Park is out now on PC and Nintendo Switch. In Haven Park you inherit your grandma’s old camping grounds and soon find [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums