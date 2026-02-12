Book of Korvald is a new 2D action adventure

With his family slain and village destroyed, Korvald is branded a heretic and seemingly condemned to death, but the truth of his torment is part of a bigger and more sinister agenda! Join forces with beautiful warrior nuns, alluring mythical figures and interdimensional creatures to prevent our world from being devoured. Can you contain your primal urges and fight to survive?

Book of Korvald is a side-scrolling 2D action-adventure where each chapter takes place across an entire country, spanning more than 30 areas of Scandinavia and beyond. Control Korvald as he makes key decisions, encounters dozens of memorable characters and wields a huge variety of weapons against his foes, from axes and swords to whips and maces! Use runes to unleash powerful elemental spells or summon creatures to assist you. Customize your skills to match your playstyle and face off against 30 unique bosses!