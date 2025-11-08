Bomb Kitten is a low cost Bomberman clone coming soon

Bomb Kitten

Play as Bomb Kitten, a cunning black cat in a red cape, in this old-school action puzzler! Blast through grid-based stages, outsmart enemies, and use bombs to clear paths—but watch for spikes and traps.

Collect hidden items, master 50 explosive challenges, and reach the exit ladder to escape these labyrinthine halls!

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Release date: November 12, 2025
Price: US$4.99 / €4.99
Navigate increasingly complex puzzle stages.
Set bombs to clear a path and eliminate dangerous foes.
Avoid traps and exploit stage gimmicks!
Collect special items across 50 levels.

