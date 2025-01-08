Big Helmet Heroes is a new beat’em with co-op, fluid animation, and crazy weapons

Indie Developer Exalted Studio and independent publisher Dear Villagers announced that Big Helmet Heroes, the zany 3D beat’em up that combines charismatic heroes with unique powers, exhilarating action and beautifully detailed animations, is set to launch on Nintendo Switch, XBOX Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC (Steam and EGS) this February 6. The game will be sold at the price of $24.99 USD in the base edition and $29.99 USD in the Exalted Edition (includes an art book and OST). Pre-orders are now open on Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series in any of its 2 formats, Basic or Exalted Edition. Players who pre-order the Exalted Edition on Steam or PlayStation 5 will also receive a 3 days Early Bird Access period

Playable solo or with a friend, whether outdoors or at home, the game offers 29 unique characters to discover and rescue across whimsical levels inspired by childhood fantasies (Knights, Pirates, Mummies, and even Metal Unicorns!), Big Helmet Heroes brings a fresh twist to the 3D beat’em up genre. The game’s meticulous production features numerous characters, each with their own personality and superpowers, as you face off against Goblins using swords, axes, clubs, crossbows, electric fly swatters, and even laser guns!

Big Helmet Heroes offers an engaging yet accessible challenge for all audiences. Battle through waves of mischievous villains—including bosses—and, from time to time, even against your partner with an unfortunate push into a precipice! Exalted Studio has poured its heart into this chivalrous adventure to rescue the Princess (who may not be as helpless as she seems…).

The game has been showcased and playable at international events like Paris Games Week (France), Indie X (Portugal) or WePlay (China). For those who couldn’t attend them and are eager to try it out, a playable demo is available on Steam and Xbox Series. Get ready to dive into a fantastical adventure full of humor, action, and surprises!

Cutting-edge Animation: Immerse yourself in a game that pushes the boundaries of animation. Our state-of-the-art visuals breathe life into each hero and environment, making every battle spectacularly vivid.

Dynamic Combat Styles: Harness the power of 4 distinct combat styles. use your surroundings to your advantage by wielding whimsical and funny weapons.

Co-op Gameplay: Experience the joy of cooperative gameplay in local co-op mode. Tackle enemies together, strategize your next moves, or just enjoy the chaos of battling side by side with your friend.

Expansive, Imaginative Worlds: Explore levels that push the boundaries of creativity, each more surprising and visually stunning than the last. The vibrant backdrops and intricate designs set the stage for unforgettable adventures.

Unique Hero Powers: Unique Hero Powers: Each hero comes with their own special abilities that can demolish obstacles and enemies alike. These superpowers are not only unique but also visually explosive, adding an extra layer of excitement to your gameplay.

The Warrior, skilled with both sword and shield balances attack and defence masterfully, a true asset on the battlefield. Strategic use of the shield complements the swordsmanship.

Meet the Brute, a formidable presence with a massive two-handed weapon. The slower pace is offset by powerful strikes that can decisively shift the course of the battle.

The Rogue, a master of stealth and speed, wields twin daggers to silently take down enemies. Rapid, stealthy attacks inflict a deadly force before the foes are even aware of the danger.

The Monk, in tune with nature, combines aerial agility with fluid movements. Wielding a deceivably simple staff to create a dance of destruction is as effective as it is beautiful.